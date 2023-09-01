Welcome to Racerhead, and welcome to September. We're enjoying a blessed off-weekend from racing here at Racer X headquarters in Morgantown, West Virginia, after concluding the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season. Normally we would be starting into the off-season, with only a few major races on the horizon, like the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the Monster Energy Cup, maybe the Paris Supercross, Mini O's... Not this year, and not in the years to come either. Instead, after watching Team Honda HRC wrap up their historic season with Jett Lawrence completing the perfect summer and his brother Hunter winning his first AMA 250 Pro Motocross title, we are getting ready to start it all back up again next weekend with the first playoff round of the new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Which means we're going to get to see Jett race a 450 on a (sorta) stadium track for the first time, as he tries to add that $1 million bonus to what's already been a prolific season for the family. And Hunter will still be on a 250, where there's $500K on the line for the winner alone. It's going to be cool to see if these two can carry on, or if '23 AMA Supercross Champion and Honda teammate Chase Sexton can avenge himself after being unable to stop Jett's perfect run. We will also be seeing former two-time SX Champion Cooper Webb back on blue for what will be a hometown race. We will look ahead much more next week to the SMX opener.
As far as the end of the 2023 Pro Motocross season goes, the Ironman National finale saw another huge crowd and some excellent racing. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Jo Shimoda basically saved the season for team green by making sure that they had at least one win in the books. Jo's 1-1 in his last national with Mitch Payton's team meant that Kawasaki has at least one win every year going all the way back to 1982 (which just happens to be the year that the Kawasaki Team Green amateur program was formed). However, what everyone was talking about afterward was Haiden Deegan's launches off the finish line rhythm section, as well as his launches down the longer rhythm section that goes under Ironman Raceway's trademark covered bridge. The kid is fast, no doubt about it, but he's fearless too. And he's still in his rookie season...
In the 450 class, the only person who really had a shot at Jett was his soon-to-depart teammate Chase Sexton, and #23 rode well all day long, but Jett got great starts and didn't miss a beat out front. He kept his date with destiny and won each of the last five championships he has competed for: '21 250 MX, '22 250SX East, '22 250 MX, '23 250SX West, '23 450 MX. That's an incredible run for anyone, but especially someone who is still a teenager. Or at least was a teenager, as he turned 20 years old in early August. I remember watching Jett walking the track after winning the opener at Fox Raceway back in May, and while it wasn't in my mind that he could go undefeated, I remember thinking, “This kid looks like Jean-Michel Bayle out there on a 450... Everyone else is in trouble.” Remember, he's just getting started in his 450 career.
And congratulations to Lars Lindstrom at every at Honda, as not only was this the Big Red Machine's best season ever, sweeping all five titles, it's also the brand's third perfect summer, going back to the two Ricky Carmichael had in '02 and '04. The long dry spell in the 450 class was ended in a big way, as Chase Sexton gave them their first SX title since '03, and Jett gave them their first 450 MX title since '04. And while they may be losing Sexton soon, they're adding Shimoda. Lars is going to have quite a team moving forward.
Speaking of teams, if you're puzzled by the fact that there has yet to be an announcement about Team USA for the FIM Motocross of Nations coming up October 7-8 in France, you're not alone. The hope was that it would be announced back at Unadilla, or even Ironman, and then maybe today. But it's still radio silence on Team USA because things are still being sorted out. I do know that with all of the team changes and injuries that have consumed summer there are a lot of moving parts to sort through, and I have a feeling we're in for a surprise lineup when it is finally announced. When? I'm now hearing next Friday. Stay tuned.
Just got this from special offer from Feld Entertainment:
WE ARE JUST 1 WEEK AWAY FROM THE INAUGURAL SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS AND FINAL! SECURE YOUR SEAT AS A VIP WITH 10% OFF SELECT SMX VIP EXPERIENCES* NOW THROUGH MONDAY. USE CODE LBRDAY23 AT CHECKOUT.
*Enter code LBRDAY23 at checkout. Offer expires 9/04/23 at 11:59 PM EST. Offer may vary by price level. Additional fees, restrictions and exclusions may apply. Subject to availability. No double discounts. Limit one (1) use per customer.
With this being a holiday weekend—Happy Labor Day everyone—after a full week of reports and footage from Ironman, I'll cut this intro short. But I do want to thank all of the riders and fans, race teams and sponsors, media and promoters for putting on such a fantastic AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We've seen bigger crowds, more riders, and more coverage than ever before. Now we're really looking to not only the SuperMotocross World Championship, but the Motocross of Nations as well. And while it's been a tough summer of motocross for American riders—Deegan is the only American to have won a national in 2023—hopefully we can rebound at the MXoN next month (where we will roll out bieks with #1, #2, and #3 plates). But there are still three big races to go here in the states. See you in Charlotte!
And by the way, if you're wondering about the lineups for the SMX rounds, the finalized entry lists will be announced on Tuesday.
Lastly, we got this note from Pascal Haudiquert:
When the Lawrence family came to Europe in 2016, I was lucky enough to do the photoshoot for JJ Luisetti. Glad to see that this beautiful family finally got to impose themselves in the US, after so much sacrifice!
Great to see that this family has finally been rewarded for all the sacrifices they made when they leave Australia!
2024 Numbers (DC)
If you're like us, you can't wait to see next year rider number assignments. But we're all going to have to wait a few more weeks as the new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will also count towards the process, along with the points from Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
One thing that may be of interest in the meantime is the fact that #18 Jett Lawrence, #23 Chase Sexton, and #96 Hunter Lawrence could all choose an available single-digit number as their permanent number if they choose to, as they each won a major championship in '23. And available right now are #4, #5, and #8. I doubt any of the three will make a numerical move, but you never know.
And my old friend and longtime Honda man Ray Conway dropped me a note about #1s in 2024:
What a year! I was just thinking of all of team Honda HRC’s success this year (and maybe more still to come in SMX) but after all that hard work it appears only one Honda will carry a number one plate during the 2024 AMA SX/MX season. The 250 SX West #1 rider (Jett Lawrence) will not be in the class, nor will the 250 SX East #1 (Hunter Lawrence), and the 450 SX #1 rider (Chase Sexton) is leaving for KTM. The 250 MX #1 (Hunter again) will not be in the class, as he’s moving up. Only the 450 MX #1 (Jett) will return to defend his championship on a Honda motorcycle. Honda wins five #1 plates and will only get to run one. Seems tragic somehow…
VMXDN (Matthes)
Still buzzing about the Vet MXDN last weekend in England that Keefer and I hit. I wrote my weekly OBS column about it so you can read more details there but yeah, what a "thing" Dave King and Robin Walters have going on there. I know vintage stuff is big over here, Unadilla Rewind comes to mind, but this three-day weekend was something else. The UK peeps really love the vintage stuff, there was strong vender presence there and seemingly, maybe 20 thousand people? I don't think we have anything like this in the USA, but I could be wrong. No twin-shock classes either so it's all EVO bikes.
The bikes were unbelievable, some of these things really were works of art and then there were actual works of art there in old factory bikes. I think the racing needs a few tweaks but overall, the fans were really stoked to see Tyler Bowers, Mike Brown, Zach Osborne, Ryan Villopoto (not riding but he's the official mascot of this race I think), Doug Dubach, Keith Johnson along with the old Euro greats like Alessio Chiodi. We did a PulpMX Show two nights as well that went pretty good despite some sound issues on night one. Got to interview all the guys and safe to say Billy McKenzie stole the show one night.
We talked more about it with Keefer and Osborne on Tuesday's PulpMX Show plus a special "Five Minutes with Fletch" who's a superstar nine-year-old over there and the new Lewis Phillips, speaking of PulpMX Show...
PULPMX SHOW (Matthes)
I should've known something was up when Phil Nicoletti texted me and asked to come on the show on Tuesday. After all, we have Phil call in a lot and so it was weird he asked to come on. Like, he's got nothing else to do? So, we moved some stuff around and got Phil on. And then Jett Lawrence called in. And then Hunter Lawrence called in. So, yeah, Phil got the two Aussie national champions to call in which is something that hasn't happened since early on in SX. Both of them were good interviews, Jett admitted that he did indeed want to go undefeated despite saying numerous times that just getting the title was important and Hunter told us about the run-down of injuries he had to deal with including a scary bike malfunction that threw him to the ground but he escaped with no harm. Good show, thanks to Phil Nicoletti for brokering this call (Lawrence's agent Lucas Mirtl might've also had something to do with it mehtinks) and the highlight was really listening to the brothers make fun of Phil. Like, a lot.
Pulpmxshow.com for more info or on YouTube as well.
James Marshall Memorial Race (DC)
Earlier this year James "The Outlaw" Marshall passed away. Once a professional racer with a bright future, the popular Texan was badly injured in a crash at the 2006 San Diego SX, immediately ending his career and leaving him paralyzed. But he never lost his enthusiasm for moto and the people that make up this sport. His friends and family wanted to wait until the SX/MX season was pretty much over before holding a memorial for James. Finally, the James “The Outlaw” Marshall Memorial will be held on September 30, 2023, at Rio Bravo MX Park under the Pavilion with a Memorial Ride Lap at the closing of the service to pay a small tribute to his extraordinarily adventurous life. James' friend Darrell Hastings built a website for his memorial, www.JamesMarshallMemorial.com Everyone is invited to attend and honor James "The Outlaw" Marshall.
Arenacross Cases (DC)
Spotted this post from Arenacross:
"For the upcoming season AMA Arenacross has a new program in place offering logistics solutions to teams and riders. We understand the challenge of transporting motorcycles and equipment between races. This difficult task can now be handled with ease and in a very cost effective manner. Teams that choose to participate in this program will be provided a purpose built road case for their motorcycles and equipment. Arenacross will transport these cases to every event for a one time fee of $3000. Teams that participate in this program will gain access to priority paddock space at each venue. Road cases can be set up in these spaces to provide a pit area with a work bench and branded to represent you or your sponsors. We will have three styles of cases available to fit each team's specific needs. Reach out to us with any questions regarding this or to secure your spot in this limited program. Let us handle the logistics while you concentrate on marketing, promotional and partner activities!"
Hey, Watch It!
Here's something extremely cool—Stew-able, even: Chad Reed as James Stewart's guest on Bubba's World:
Aussie duo become ‘most dominant siblings’ in motocross history | Today Show Australia
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
"Bullets fly in bleachers at White Sox ballpark during game before Vanilla Ice concert"—Fox News
"Wild elephant makes drug bust in China"—CNN.com
"Ryan Reynolds has transformed Wrexham. Who will save Britain’s other struggling towns?"—Politico.com
The following three are all different headlines for a man who was stopped because he had a 2,200-pound steer riding shotgun in his car. Check out the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwoFnpRMpQG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
“Steer in Passenger Seat Gets Driver Pulled Over in Nebraska”—The New York Times
“Nebraska police pull over man for driving with bull in passenger seat”—The Today Show
“Meet Howdy Doody, the steer who rides shotgun in his owner's car”—Washington Post
Random Notes
Remember Marshall Plumb? He's running his own motorcycle dealership now. Marshalls Racing Beta Motorcycles is Oklahoma’s newest Beta Motorcycle dealership. Located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, it's being run and operated by Marshall Plumb (owner of Marshalls Racing). They carry all Beta Motorcycles and accessories as well as parts. They also do suspension and engine modifications, as well as carry parts and accessories for all manufacturers.
Marshalls Racing was started in 1998 by Marshall Plumb. For more info visit www.marshallsracing.com or call us today 405-377-0192
And yes, you will still see him at the races in 2024. When Marshall is at the races, Marshalls Racing is under the supervision of Armando Fehr.
Marshalls Racing Beta Motorcycles
924 S Mound
Stillwater, OK 74074
Email: beta@marshallsracing.com
Phone: 405-377-0192
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races.