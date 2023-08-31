AMA Pro Motocross, although a domestic series, has attracted international racers for decades. From the likes of Gunnar Lindstrom and Pierre Karsmakers, to Jean-Michel Bayle, Greg Albertyn and Sebastien Tortelli, all the way to current riders like Dylan Ferrandis and the Lawrence Brothers, the United States has always been a place for international riders of every era to come throw down with each other, and the Americans. But in 2023, the friendly foreign invasion ramped up exponentially, with a staggering amount of global talent packing the gates—84 athletes from 24 different countries, to be exact. That’s incredible! But who are these riders, and where are they coming from? Well, for this week’s List, we identified them all, and their country of origin, to answer those very questions.

ARGENTINA

Fermin Ciccimarra (MX)

AUSTRALIA

Jed Beaton (MX)

Hunter Lawrence (SX & MX)

Jett Lawrence (SX & MX)

Hayden Mellross (SX)

Matt Moss (SX)

Geran Stapleton (SX)

Wilson Todd (SX)

Brad West (MX)

Jay Wilson (MX)