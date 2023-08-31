Results Archive
The List: International Flavour

The List International Flavour

August 31, 2023 4:30pm
by:

AMA Pro Motocross, although a domestic series, has attracted international racers for decades. From the likes of Gunnar Lindstrom and Pierre Karsmakers, to Jean-Michel Bayle, Greg Albertyn and Sebastien Tortelli, all the way to current riders like Dylan Ferrandis and the Lawrence Brothers, the United States has always been a place for international riders of every era to come throw down with each other, and the Americans. But in 2023, the friendly foreign invasion ramped up exponentially, with a staggering amount of global talent packing the gates—84 athletes from 24 different countries, to be exact. That’s incredible! But who are these riders, and where are they coming from? Well, for this week’s List, we identified them all, and their country of origin, to answer those very questions.

ARGENTINA

Fermin Ciccimarra (MX)

AUSTRALIA

Jed Beaton (MX)

Hunter Lawrence (SX & MX)

Jett Lawrence (SX & MX)

Hayden Mellross (SX)

Matt Moss (SX)

Geran Stapleton (SX)

Wilson Todd (SX)

Brad West (MX)

Jay Wilson (MX)

  Jay Wilson
    Jay Wilson Align Media
  Jed Beaton
    Jed Beaton Align Media

BRAZIL

Eduardo Lima (MX)

Gabriel Andrigo (MX)

Enzo Lopes (SX)

CANADA

Quinn Amyotte (SX)

Julien Benek (SX)

Rylan Bly (MX)

William Crete (MX)

Michael Da Silva (MX)

Parker Eales (SX)

Lucas Giardino (MX)

Derek Hamm (MX)

Vincent Lauzon (MX)

Jess Pettis (MX)

Devyn Smith (MX)

Guillaume St-Cyr (SX)

Cole Thompson (SX)

Dylan Wright (MX)

  Dylan Wright
    Dylan Wright Align Media
  Jess Pettis
    Jess Pettis Align Media

CHILE

Hardy Munoz (SX & MX)

Nicolas Israel (MX)

COSTA RICA

Justin Alvarado (MX)

CZECH REPUBLIC

Jakub Teresak (MX)

DENMARK

Matti Jorgensen (MX)

Read: Who is Matti Jorgensen?

Matti Jorgensen
Matti Jorgensen Align Media

ENGLAND

Max Anstie (SX)

James Cottrell (MX)

Ethan Lane (MX)

Charlie Putnam (MX)

Dylan Walsh (SX)

Declan Whittle (MX)

Dylan Woodcock (SX)

ESTONIA

Tanel Leok (MX)

Gert Krestinov (MX)

Harri Kullas (MX)

Karel Kutsar (MX)

Jorgen Talviku (MX)

  Harri Kullas
    Harri Kullas Align Media
  Jorgen Talviku
    Jorgen Talviku Align Media

FRANCE

Dylan Ferrandis (SX & MX)

Ludovic Macler (SX)

Adrien Malaval (MX)

Hugo Manzato (SX)

Marvin Musquin (SX)

Romain Pape (MX)

Stephen Rubini (MX)

Tom Vialle (SX & MX)

GERMANY

Philipp Klakow (SX & MX)

Ken Roczen (SX & MX)

Maik Schaller (MX)

Dominique Thury (SX & MX)

HONDURAS

Gerhard Matamoros (SX & MX)

ITALY

Giacomo Redondi (MX)

JAPAN

Jo Shimoda (SX & MX)

Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda Mitch Kendra

MEXICO

Rafael Chao (MX)

Felix Lopez (MX)

NETHERLANDS

Robert Fobbe (MX)

Lars van Berkel (MX)

Rob Windt (MX)

NEW ZEALAND

Hamish Harwood (MX)

Josiah Natzke (SX)

SCOTLAND

John Adamson (MX)

Dean Wilson (SX)

SOUTH AFRICA

Cameron Durow (MX)

Marcus Phelps (MX)

Slade Smith (MX)

Justin Thompson (MX)

Slade Smith
Slade Smith Align Media

SPAIN

Jose Butron (MX)

Joan Cros (SX)

Guillem Farres (MX)

Jorge Zaragoza (SX)

SWEDEN

Anton Gole (MX)

Fredrik Noren (SX & MX)

Jonathan Von Knorring (MX)

VENEZUELA

Carlos Badiali (MX)

Lorenzo Locurcio (MX)

Anthony Rodriguez (SX & MX)

Raimundo Trasolini (MX)

WALES

Joel Rizzi (MX)

