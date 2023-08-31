Brown is an awesome guy but man, he’s still so intense about racing. He was not one to be around after Saturday when he struggled a bit with starts, and then didn’t think his bike was tiptop. Bowers was all, “Ehhh, what can you do?” with some issues he was having, but Mike Brown wanted to fight everyone before he calmed down. Some things never change with these guys, right?

In front of their home fans, it was a Team UK dominant win. The fans loved it, that was cool to see. Tommy Searle was very good on his KX250, he seemed to get better each time out. Mel Pocock probably broke his lower leg on Saturday, was walking around on crutches and STILL raced all his motos. Wow. And Brad Anderson was the third rider on a CR500 and man, he was on it. All three riders were very impressive and on it all weekend.

I’m NOT giving the USA an excuse here because last year they had the same kind of team set-up and won last year but last year the UK team had Kurt Nicoll who’s still fast but he’s over 50. This year the UK guys have two riders who are top five guys in the UK national series! So, like Team USA had Brown who’s 52 years old, Bowers who hasn’t raced professionally for two years and Osborne who’s the same as Bowers but does race GNCC. Look, it doesn’t matter, it’s just for bragging rights but the UK boys sent a serious team this year and won. They also should’ve won.

I think maybe in the future, because there’s a lot of work and it’s very serious out on the track (just ask RV), maybe there needs to be, say, a 50-year-old on each team. Or one +30, one +40, and one +50. Just something to even it up a bit and make it more realistic. Again, I don’t care, but the USA guys certainly were intense about this whole thing, as were the UK guys, so just a suggestion.

The best individual rider was Russia’s Evgeny Bobryshev for Team ROW (rest of the world) on a CR500, which he told us on the PulpMX show, he’d never ridden until he got on it for practice. Like, had never ridden a CR500! Practice was just four laps also. Wow. Russian Bob, like Ivan Drago would’ve done, I suppose, ripped starts on the beast and went 1-2-3-1 in the four motos. The Foxhill track had huge up and downhills which you could see helped Bobby when racing Searle, but also there were some tight sections where a 500 is not the bike you would want.