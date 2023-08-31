What a year it has been for Gavin Towers. About 12 months ago at Ironman Raceway, the Pennsylvania native made his pro debut in AMA Motocross. Fresh off of a moto win in the 250 Pro Sport Class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Towers pro debut did not go well, as he ended up with a torn ACL. The knee injury sidelined Towers for the remainder of the calendar year and the early few months of 2023. Then, he got back riding again for a few months and suffered a broken collarbone while at his qualifying race for this year’s Loretta Lynn’s event. He got his collarbone plated via surgery, then raced less than a week later, and qualified! But he had to take some more time off to heal after returning to riding in such a quick turnaround. Still, Towers showed up Loretta Lynn’s. We all saw how much the weather impacted the week, but Towers prevailed with a consistent 3-3-3 week in the 250 Pro Sport Class to claim his first ever title at the Ranch! It was a long time coming for Towers, as his first visit to the Ranch was in 2010 on a Yamaha PW50, his first overall podium came in 2018, his first moto win last August, then his first title in his final go at the event.
At the Ironman National MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine last week, Towers made his debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team at the same track he was injured at last year. The #15 topped the overall qualifying, then took both moto wins in a strong day as he tested out the bike for the first time at a race. Afterwards, we caught up with Towers for a recap—a brief Loretta Lynn’s recap—and to talk about his new deal.
Racer X Online: All right, Gavin Towers here at the Ironman National Scouting Moto Combine. A 1-1 day, walk us how it went for you.
Gavin Towers: Oh, yeah, it was a great day. Started a little rough. [Laughs] I mean, first qualifying session wasn't very good but turned around the second one, qualified P1. And then, you know, had a good day, went 1-1. Good starts. So, nothing to really complain about. I felt pretty good on the bike. And, yeah, it was sick, it was hot but got it done.
So this was your debut ride with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Talk about how that came about.
Yeah, I'm sure there was rumors going around and I mean, I never really got to make a proper post but, you know, we came here and made it better just going 1-1 with the new team. So, I was super pumped on that. And I mean, I can't complain. It was a great day. So, yeah, just looking forward to working with them and then probably [Supercross] Futures next year just because of my lack of time on supercross. I mean, I was out with the torn ACL for all of supercross prep last year. So I'm going to go back and start on that, which I'm super excited about.
Looking back 12 months ago you tore your knee up here and you had your collarbone issue this summer. Talk about dealing with those challenges you've overcome in the last year. Did you see yourself getting to this point?
Yeah, I mean, it was tough. I mean, it was about eight months, I think in total. I mean, I had six months for my ACL and then, you know, we were back on the bike for, you know, I think it was March to June. So three months and then broken collarbone and out for two more months because I had a race with it to even qualify for Loretta’s. So that made it a little bit displaced, doc wasn't pumped, but got it done. [Laughs] And then it just, it's been a little bit of a struggle to get it healing and then didn't have a ton of time before Loretta’s. But, you know, me riding with a broken collarbone, it showed a lot to the team and showed a lot of grit and put me in a good position, too. And I was showing a lot of good speed before I got hurt. So it was a bummer for sure to get that collarbone [injury], you know, shoulda, coulda, woulda, but I still got it down, which I was super excited about.
Obviously the mud and everything that was thrown at you guys at Loretta Lynn’s. That was probably a hectic week for you. But you came out with a title. Talk about that week and the chaos.
Yeah, it was a gnarly week. [Laughs] You know, mud caused a lot of chaos and, you know, when you have, you have three points out of the lead, I mean, normal dry day, I mean, you're looking probably not at a good chance of getting a title but, you know, mud. It caused a lot of chaos. [Laughs] I got a good start. And then, you know, early in the moto, I saw the guy who was in contention deep and I think I was lapping him and with that, I was like, All right, just stay up. I mean, it was, it was one of the gnarliest mud motos I've ever done. So it was, it was cool and finally got a Loretta Lynn’s championship. Yeah, it's definitely not the year I was going to do it, you know, barely riding before and then, yeah. So I was pumped. [Laughs]
Gavin's dad Kevin films GT's podium speech while keeping cool thanks to a "Towers Towel," inspired by the Pittsburgh Steelers' "Terrible Towel." Mitch Kendra
So first moto win there last year, right? That was a big win for you. And then to get your first title, it’s a big title in one of the top classes. How much did that mean to you? Plus with all the extra challenges—injuries, mud, everything.
Yeah, it was gnarly. I mean, it was the most stressful two months of my life. I'm like, dang, I have got one of the biggest races in my career coming up. I mean, it was looking to be like, pretty much my last couple races of amateurs. I mean, I'm going to do Futures obviously and those are still amateur events, but it was looking like my last Loretta’s and, you know, early in the week, I mean, it wasn’t—it was looking decent, but I wasn't looking great with a 3-3 and then it started down pouring. I was like, this is good. It could be good, it could be bad. So, yeah, it was, it was pretty awesome. I mean, I've been going down there for a lot of years, you know, 2018 was my first podium and, you know, from then we slowly just second, second, second. So to finally get that championship, it was cool.
Anything else you’d like to add?
No, I mean, I was just super thankful for the opportunity. And, yeah, I'm ready to put in a lot of work with these guys and continue to progress.
Main image by Mitch Kendra