What a year it has been for Gavin Towers. About 12 months ago at Ironman Raceway, the Pennsylvania native made his pro debut in AMA Motocross. Fresh off of a moto win in the 250 Pro Sport Class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Towers pro debut did not go well, as he ended up with a torn ACL. The knee injury sidelined Towers for the remainder of the calendar year and the early few months of 2023. Then, he got back riding again for a few months and suffered a broken collarbone while at his qualifying race for this year’s Loretta Lynn’s event. He got his collarbone plated via surgery, then raced less than a week later, and qualified! But he had to take some more time off to heal after returning to riding in such a quick turnaround. Still, Towers showed up Loretta Lynn’s. We all saw how much the weather impacted the week, but Towers prevailed with a consistent 3-3-3 week in the 250 Pro Sport Class to claim his first ever title at the Ranch! It was a long time coming for Towers, as his first visit to the Ranch was in 2010 on a Yamaha PW50, his first overall podium came in 2018, his first moto win last August, then his first title in his final go at the event.

At the Ironman National MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine last week, Towers made his debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team at the same track he was injured at last year. The #15 topped the overall qualifying, then took both moto wins in a strong day as he tested out the bike for the first time at a race. Afterwards, we caught up with Towers for a recap—a brief Loretta Lynn’s recap—and to talk about his new deal.

Racer X Online: All right, Gavin Towers here at the Ironman National Scouting Moto Combine. A 1-1 day, walk us how it went for you.

Gavin Towers: Oh, yeah, it was a great day. Started a little rough. [Laughs] I mean, first qualifying session wasn't very good but turned around the second one, qualified P1. And then, you know, had a good day, went 1-1. Good starts. So, nothing to really complain about. I felt pretty good on the bike. And, yeah, it was sick, it was hot but got it done.