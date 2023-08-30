Do you feel like you have learned a few things this year, technique wise, as far as recovery, rest and relaxation that you are hoping to use for next year?

Yeah, there were definitely a few weekends, like the break from Washougal to Unadilla I didn’t take that week off. I was trying to figure out a few things on the bike, like even for the second moto we went back to what I was on at Washougal. So, it's a big learning year for sure. On top of the success, we learned a lot. So, hopefully we can find some time to really recover, let the body recover and find some room to improve for next year. Because if all of the World’s [supercross rounds] run the way they should, I don’t know what is going on with that, but I would have like a month maybe to get ready for Anaheim 1. And there’s not a whole lot of time to rest for that. So, hopefully we can find some time somewhere.

You say this week you are going to find some time to rest. Do you still feel comfortable if you don’t have too much testing for SMX? You’re going to be okay for that?

Yeah I think, my setting for supercross is on the softer side so I am pretty much going to throw that on and rip with that. I know we don’t have any whoops but with the jump sections and the high speed I think the setting we have will be good for that. So, hopefully we will be good.

Are you going to run the settings you used for supercross this year or are you going to use what you had for WSX?

The stuff I had for supercross, because the stuff I had for WSX was actually Enzo. I have been with Merge now for the American stuff so completely different.

I think you said Rock River is the plan for next year. Talk a little about that.

Yeah, so after the great year we had, Rock River wanted to hold onto me. They helped me out a ton. We will have some improvements for next year, on the financial side for me which is nice. Everything this year has been out of pocket with parts, bikes, entries, travel. On top of the success, it's been tough with that side of it.

With the plan being new bike as well?

Yeah so, I will get some bikes, parts covered, so that will be nice. I'm pretty stoked on it!

Freddie Noren | 22-10 for 13th overall

Racer X: Alight, Freddie Noren, let’s go back to the first moto, take us through that crash.

Freddie Noren: Yeah, so coming off of the first big hill, off of the start, or first lap, I got tangled up with another guy, I’m not really sure who it was actually, some Yamaha guy, and went down. I didn’t get run over or anything like that, but my bike did. I took Colt Nichols down with me and I think [Justin] Barcia was in it as well. I bent my bars really bad, so my throttle side was sticking up in the air. At that point I was like, “It's going to be hard to ride” but I am not the type of guy to just give up and roll over, I guess. So, I did my best, I got back up to 22nd but at that point it was like, “I need to at least set myself up for a better gate pick for the second moto since it's based off of the first moto." So, not ideal to put it that way, and certainly not what I was expecting. I had a good season this year, my worst overall has been 12th. So, I have been really consistent, I finished eighth in the standings, so I'm really happy about that. So, going down like that and knowing I am not going to take a point, I tried but I was like, “Dude this is not how I wanted to finish off.” But second moto was a lot better, much better start. Rode in eighth place most of the moto. Me and Shane McElrath battled for a while and then I got by him about midway or so. Did the best I could, unfortunately Garrett Marchbanks and Dylan Wright got me at the end, and I ended up finishing tenth. My overall for the day was 13th still. So, kind of crazy that just getting a tenth-place finish will get me a 13th overall. So, considering that, all in all it's been a good year, I’m really in one piece, my elbow is a little banged up from Unadilla, but in general it's good.