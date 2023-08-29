Results Archive
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1
Sat Sep 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

August 29, 2023 10:00am
Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

Write us now!

Read Now
October 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now