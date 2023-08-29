On the whole, probably the strongest rider this season. It's hard to put it in perspective given what Jett's done in motocross, but with the supercross championship and all the podiums that you've had up until here. Can you take encouragement from that, heading into the SuperMotocross rounds?

Yeah, definitely. I think I only finished off the podium in outdoors one time and that obviously was ninth, so not great, but yeah, I was consistent and like I said, I think I rode better since I got back at RedBud. I believe that I've been a better rider in the last few races, and that's something I can always look back on and be positive about. Like I said, it's tough and I'm a racer and obviously I want to win and that's how pretty much everybody in this 450 class is. So, it’s something, like I said, it's going to keep me motivated, but definitely—I feel like I said—I made progress on this outdoors season and even if it wasn't what I wanted, I made progress so I can hold my hat on that.

In the middle of the supercross season, when you had those few unlucky races, you stepped away, blocked out the hate and stuff going on online and came back and won a championship. So, how can you mirror that mindset to come into SuperMotocross and do the same thing?

I think for most of my career I've been a bit of an underdog and I think that's shaped me into the person that I am. These races that I, obviously, am disappointed in, I think just ultimately make me better. I can say it's a good thing to have, but also, I wouldn't like to lose so that would be obviously a negative. But I think it's just the kind of person I am. I think when I get beat and I have these struggles that it makes me want to win more and more and winning is addicting, and that's something I always want to do. So, at supercross I was able to bounce back and I think it's just a matter of time. Like I said, I'm happy to put the SX suspension back on and go to these speedway tracks. I've always liked them. I had a good race at Atlanta this year. Obviously, no whoops but I think in the rhythm sections I get a lot of time so I'll be looking forward to that. Yeah, I'm ready to bounce back. It's definitely far from over and it's something that I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to that challenge and ready to get back on the top step.

I was gonna ask you the same thing, Chase, about being the underdog throughout your career. Another thing you had to do this year is you had to be professional in the good moments and the bad. Obviously, you had highs in supercross, but every time you went down leading, you did your interviews, you went to the podium, you came to the press conference, you're doing the same thing all year here. Just talk about carrying yourself like a professional in the good and the bad.

Yeah, I have to bite my tongue a little bit. I wouldn't say I'm the best loser. It's, like today, it was pretty tough. I was very disappointed, not in anybody but myself, but I am, I think, a little bit of a sore loser, so not that I'm happy to get second, but at the end of the day, it's on me, so not showing up for things after the race is only gonna make me look worse, and it's not gonna help me out at all. It takes about, I don't know, this one I was pretty hot after that second moto, but after about 20 -25 minutes I seem to calm down a little bit, talk myself off the ledge a little bit, and get back into a better headspace. Like I said, we'll sit in this crap right now, but tomorrow and Monday we'll get back to work and ready for the next race.

The second moto was better than the first. What was the difference there? Was it just straight up wanting it that much worse or did something change? Because you hung in there much closer moto two.

Yeah, we changed the shock for the second moto. I was struggling first moto a little bit just coming into the turns. So, for the second moto we changed the shock, and it made it a lot better. I was able to push a lot harder, and just, was able to ride a little bit more like how I wanted to, push a little harder. So yeah, I was trying, I was pushing a fast pace, obviously Jett was riding really well.

It's honestly been fun, even though I’ve been getting second, I think the pace we've been having in these motos has been very high. People like to compare it to last year, but it's not really comparable, I think, every year the game elevates. It's made me a better rider, and like I said, it's been fun learning some new things, and I think my form's always been good, and I think this year it’s gotten better. Like I said, I can't hang my hat on too much, it's got to get better, and I'll look forward to these next few races and next year.