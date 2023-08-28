Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Watch: Ironman National Moto Highlights & Results

August 28, 2023 2:45pm | by:
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 11th and final round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Ironman National was also the 28th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his 11th straight overall win (and 21 and 22 straight moto wins) as he pulls off the fourth perfect season in AMA Motocross history.

Chase Sexton (2-2) and Aaron Plessinger (5-3) rounded out the overall podium.

In the 250 Class, Jo Shimoda (1-1) claimed the overall win over Haiden Deegan (2-3) and Tom Vialle (3-4) as Hunter Lawrence (5-9) claimed the 250 Class title, joining his brother Jett, who already clinched the 450 Class title.

Check out the post-race videos for the Ironman National.

Ironman National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

2023 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #11 Ironman

Post Race Press Conference | Ironman National 2023 | Pro Motocross 

2023 Pro Motocross Champions Press Conference

PERFECTION! Lawrence Brothers Sweep Pro Motocross | Best Post-Race Show: Ironman 2023

Overall Results

Motocross

Ironman - 250

August 26, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 3 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 13 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 9 Honda CRF250R
Motocross

Ironman - 450

August 26, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 4 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 6 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early. 

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 399
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 386
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 338
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 328
Hunter Lawrence is the 2023 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 419
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 393
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 371
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 322
