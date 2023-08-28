Jett, going into SMX and then on the 450 being closer to the SuperMotocross vibe, how are you preparing over the next week and a half?

Jett: Like everything I go into, I’m going to train my butt off. Going to try and recover from this and then just go straight into training. Work my butt off and just try and get the best prep I can in the two weeks before SMX and try and go in with open eyes. See what we get dealt with, how the track is, and then just adjust.

Hunter, what are you most looking forward to in the SMX playoffs?

Hunter: I think more than anything else, the unknown. No one really knows what to expect. The first round I’m sure everyone will be there with their notepads out, and then back to the drawing board after the first one. So hopefully we can get it right with the team and we land on our feet running.

Jett, you said this is like an impossible dream to have come this far, but now looking back, this crazy background you guys have, does that actually help in the end? All the struggles you went through, all the experience you got around the world, did that actually work out for the best as a rider now?

Jett: For sure. I think whoever goes through those tough times and makes it out, they learn something. There’s only very few people that can get themselves out of that hole and those people are the ones who kind of succeed the most. You look at some of the richest guys in the world. They started from the bottom and went through a tough time. Other people went through the same stuff, but you see they almost kind of get beat down a little bit more or even sometimes they just don’t get that bit of Lady Luck with being the right place at the right time. So we just kept our head down. When we went to Europe, it was win at all costs because we didn’t have that much money. We went over there with 8,000 Euros to our name, to all of us, and we had to make that last until the house was sold. So we went over there and we were like, we’re here to succeed at any cost. We don’t care how it gets done. We’re going to do it and we’re making sure we’re doing it. To end up where we are now, where we’re living happy in a nice, big house, we have our sports cars… Other people might not look at it as a big deal, but for us to go bankrupt and then be driving matching Ferraris around—I’ve got a twin turbo R8—to be driving that stuff around, it doesn’t seem real.