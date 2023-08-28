KX™450 Special Racer is Loaded With Real Changes

These days a lot of brands have trotted out what we would call “edition” motorcycles, be it Factory Edition or Works Edition or some other combination of words to denote a special bike. These bikes run the gamut, some offering just special graphics and looks, and some packing real upgrades. Kawasaki’s KX450SR, or Special Racer, is part of the second group, with real upgrades you can actually feel on the track. In fact, we asked our own Racer X testing guru Kris Keefer for his thoughts, and he explained that of all the “edition” bikes, the Kawasaki KX450SR is the one that has the most meaningful, real changes that you can actually feel on the track.

It starts with the engine. In comparison to the regular KX450, the SR packs a modified cylinder head with polished intake ports, a Pro Circuit titanium exhaust system, and ECU tuning that brings it all together. That head/exhaust/ECU combo really makes a difference. Keefer says there’s a noticeable increase in torque that you can really feel coming out of the corners, but yet the SR also continues to rev and build power as the RPMs climb. He says it feels more like a race bike engine compared to other stock 450s.