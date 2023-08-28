Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team rider Jo Shimoda went 1-1 this past weekend at the 2023 Ironman National. This definitely was not an easy task, given that all season long there had been so much back and forth in the 250 class. Battles for the podium were ongoing, and the title was up in the air for quite a long time. However, on Saturday, Shimoda prevailed, giving spectators two of his best motos.

Fans of Jo have been long awaiting his reign, and the talent is there. He’s fast. That’s no secret. Next season will be an interesting one. Will Jo be able to show out earlier in the season and find consistency in his riding?

See what Shimoda had to say in the post-race press conference.

Jo, tell us about your week. You had quite a week. Last week I was actually on the airplane with you, and I know that you got into San Diego very, very late at night. You had to wait for your mom to come pick you up. It was just kind of a crazy week for you, then you come here at Ironman Raceway and have kind of a magical day. Tell us about your week and what led up to this race.

Jo Shimoda: Yeah, sorry about missing the press conference last week, trying to beat the hurricane. Just the whole day, you wake up at 6 a.m. to go to the track. That day after we got done racing, I just went straight to the airport. Got home 3 a.m. with the East Coast time. I feel like I didn’t sleep for 24 hours. It was a tough flight. But all is fine.

How much practicing did you do all week? Were you ready to go?

Yes. All week I was very sleepy. Monday sleepy, Tuesday I was sleepy. I basically did five laps at Glen Helen and then that was it for the week. Worked out great for today.