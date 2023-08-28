Gavin Towers Dominates Final Scouting Moto Combine Event of 2023 at Ironman Raceway

Moto 1

One could argue that Towers is the best starter in amateur motocross, well known for his ability to get a perfect launch out the gate and position himself at or near the front of the field. That prowess was on full display at Ironman as Towers emerged from the first turn to open Moto 1 with the holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Krystian Janik. The lead pair soon pulled away from the field, with Towers able to put some distance between himself and Janik to establish a comfortable hold on the top spot.

A battle for third soon emerged as New Zealand rider Cole Davies, riding a Yamaha, came under pressure from Husqvarna rider Landon Gibson. The fight for third then turned into a three-rider affair as NSA Yamaha Amateur Factory Team rider Avery Long was on a charge to the front after starting outside the top five. Long made the move on Gibson for fourth and set his sights on Davies. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman added himself into the mix as well and fought hard with Long for a couple laps before the Yamaha rider got the upper hand and eventually made his way into third at the halfway point of the moto.

The top three remained unchanged through the closing stages of the moto, as Towers built a double-digit lead over the field that he managed with ease. The Yamaha pilot enjoyed a wire-to-wire effort to capture the Moto 1 win 14.7 seconds ahead of Janik, who ran second through the entirety of the moto. Long rounded out the top three, with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Drew Adams in fourth and Temmerman in fifth.