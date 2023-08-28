Gavin Towers Dominates Final Scouting Moto Combine Event of 2023 at Ironman Raceway
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Results: Ironman Scouting Moto Combine
Yamaha Racer Becomes Sixth Different Prospect to Capture a Combine Victory
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana — The 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, hosted its final gathering of the summer on the eve of the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National, the 11th and final round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The highly regarded development program has helped foster the budding professional career of many young racers by providing a platform to showcase the sport’s most promising prospects. The gathering at Ironman Raceway featured the Combine’s latest breakthrough effort as newly signed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Gavin Towers put forth a dominant 1-1 performance to become the program’s sixth different winner.
Prior to hitting the track for a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos, the invited group of 24 top A & B Class prospects were given invaluable insights into training, nutrition, and media engagement in a classroom-style setting. Additionally, riders were divided into five groups and assigned one of five combine coaches – Buddy Antunez, Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Broc Tickle – for mentorship from some of the sport’s most respected and successful former pros.
Moto 1
One could argue that Towers is the best starter in amateur motocross, well known for his ability to get a perfect launch out the gate and position himself at or near the front of the field. That prowess was on full display at Ironman as Towers emerged from the first turn to open Moto 1 with the holeshot ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Krystian Janik. The lead pair soon pulled away from the field, with Towers able to put some distance between himself and Janik to establish a comfortable hold on the top spot.
A battle for third soon emerged as New Zealand rider Cole Davies, riding a Yamaha, came under pressure from Husqvarna rider Landon Gibson. The fight for third then turned into a three-rider affair as NSA Yamaha Amateur Factory Team rider Avery Long was on a charge to the front after starting outside the top five. Long made the move on Gibson for fourth and set his sights on Davies. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman added himself into the mix as well and fought hard with Long for a couple laps before the Yamaha rider got the upper hand and eventually made his way into third at the halfway point of the moto.
The top three remained unchanged through the closing stages of the moto, as Towers built a double-digit lead over the field that he managed with ease. The Yamaha pilot enjoyed a wire-to-wire effort to capture the Moto 1 win 14.7 seconds ahead of Janik, who ran second through the entirety of the moto. Long rounded out the top three, with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Drew Adams in fourth and Temmerman in fifth.
Moto 2
As riders roared out the starting gate for the final moto of the day it was once again Towers leading the field to the holeshot, this time with NSA Yamaha Amateur Factory Team rider Logan Best and Adams in tow. As Towers took advantage of the clear track to sprint away on the opening lap, Best and Adams engaged in battle for second that saw Adams secure control of the position. Behind them, Janik was mired deep in the field after some early misfortune and never factored into the race.
It didn’t take long for Towers and Adams to assert themselves at the head of the pack while Long was on another impressive climb through the field, starting sixth and clawing his way up to third after just a few laps. Temmerman was able to latch onto him in fourth.
The running order didn’t change through the remainder of the moto. Adams was able to keep Towers honest, but it was another wire-to-wire ride for the Yamaha rider who wrapped up a totally dominant afternoon by eight seconds over Adams. Long followed with another third-place result.
Overall
Towers’ 1-1 performance comes on the heels of a breakthrough first title at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship just a few weeks ago and effectively solidifies his position as one of the top prospects in amateur motocross. A consistent afternoon for Adams landed him in the runner-up spot (4-2) while Long’s resiliency in each moto was rewarded with third overall (3-3).
Ironman Moto Combine Overall Results (Moto Finishes // Points)
Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Yamaha (1-1 // 50)
Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki (4-2 // 40)
Avery Long, New London, Minn., Yamaha (3-3 // 40)
Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki (5-4 // 34)
Landon Gibson, Peachtree City, Ga., Husqvarna (8-6 // 28)
Leum Oehlhof, Oak Hills, Calif., Yamaha (7-7 // 28)
Cole Davies, New Zealand, Yamaha (6-9 // 27)
Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (12-5 // 25)
Alexander Fedorstov, Hallandale, Fla., Yamaha (9-8 // 25)
Collin Allen, Clayton, Texas, Yamaha (10-11 // 21)