You got your first win at Southwick, so that had to feel pretty good. Were you more comfortable on the sand track because you train more in Europe and the Belgium area on some of the sand tracks?

Yeah. I’m used to riding in the sand. For many years I have been training there in Belgium. It’s the only sand track. So, I knew how to put my bike. Of course, the feeling came back pretty fast. I could win the first moto and [got] third in the second moto, so it was nice to win the overall. It was in the sand of course, but for sure, I think that helped me, those last four years in Belgium, in Lommel riding a lot in the sand. For sure that day, it helped me a lot.

Winning two world championships in the MX2 class, you were also known for somebody who got a lot of holeshots. You had a few this year, but personally I expected you to get a lot of holeshots because you’re a great starter. Tell everyone here what you were telling me earlier about your starts and the competition here in the US.

It’s way different. So, in Europe the start is pretty much we all line up from the first gate to the last. So, we go one, two, three, four, five. Here it’s really not like this. These ruts after the gate, that in Europe we don’t have, they fix and clean after every start, so we don’t have any ruts. So actually here in the outdoors, you have to choose the gate often from the rut after the gate. So it makes it tough. To be honest, in Europe there’s a lot of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas bikes, so a lot of guys have the same bike as you. It’s pretty tough. There’s a lot of brands. It’s way different than Europe, I think. But like I said, it’s many guys fast who can win a moto. I think seven or eight guys can win a moto this year. So, it’s tough but I think for the fans and everyone watching, it makes it nice.

Are you excited about the new SuperMotocross [World Championship]? Are you looking forward to that first round coming up at ZMAX Raceway?

I think it’s pretty nice. It’s new, so nobody knows what’s going on there. So, that’s pretty cool. Makes it so that everyone is on the same level. I saw the program. We’re going to ride a little bit on Friday and then the race on Saturday. I think it’s going to be nice. Those three races are a little bit between supercross and motocross. It’s going to be fun, for sure.