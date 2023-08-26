Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Ironman

Race Day Feed Ironman

August 26, 2023 7:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It's the season finale of AMA Pro Motocross today as we've hit Round 11 of 11 on the schedule but this year feels different. With the SuperMotocross World Championship beginning in two weeks, it truly does still feel like there's actually four races to go instead of just one today. But on top of that, Jett Lawrence is potentially on the doorstep of history as he looks to complete the fourth ever perfect season in Pro Motocross history today. If he wins both motos today in the 450 class at Ironman, it will be a clean 22-0 sweep on the season and he will join Ricky Carmichael (2x) and James Stewart (1x) as the only riders to ever do it. All eyes are firmly fixed on that heading into the 450 class today.

In the 250 class, the championship is still alive with Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence sitting 22 points ahead of Justin Cooper. Hunter will walk away as the champion today no matter what if he puts it in the top seven in both motos but he also can control his own destiny a bit as he would clinch the title one moto early if he were able to win the first moto. Several 250 class riders beyond Justin Cooper though are keen to end their Pro Motocross campaign with a win and the battles in the 250 class have been tight down the stretch.

We'll bring you all of the action as the day flows along with qualifying beginning in about an hour and the motos following midday today. Be sure to check the broadcast schedule for where to watch and when.

Read Now
