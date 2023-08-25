Phil Nicoletti is just battling in the top-ten every week in the 450 class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, although not without its fair share of fun. Or drama. Or both. At Unadilla his vent line came loose and spilled gas all over him. At Budds Creek, everything was solid but Phil was also running a live in-race helmet cam all day, and we got to see it in the second moto. Always an innovator, that Phil! Also, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider is answering your questions. Send them to Phil@racerxonline.com.

Hey Phil, long time reader, first time writer, big fan, all that....



We see other sports like the NBA have players with designated "off nights," AKA load management for the player. A team rolls up against a lesser opponent, and rather than have the all stars play, they sit them for the night.



With the implementation of the SMX series, and the additional three weekends of racing, the schedule seems to be even more of a grind than years past. My question (it really applies more to the 450 side) is this: Will we start seeing teams sit out their "A-riders" at certain events, just to reduce wear and tear on their riders, and keep them healthy for the long haul of the SMX season? Will we see even more SX or MX only contracts knowing a good season in one or the other essentially locks you in?



I feel like the SMX should implement a minimum number of events in each discipline that a rider must line up for in order to be SMX playoff eligible (barring an injury designation). I wanted to get your input on that as well.



Good Luck this weekend at Ironman and throughout the Playoffs, and stay safe!

-Kyle in Michigan

Kyle,

I appreciate the support mate. It’s no secret that this sport is a grind. A grind. A GRIND! It’s not even a grind, it’s a full blown meat grinder. For riders, and for the crew, it’s nine months straight with only four weekends off. FOUR WEEKENDS! That’s not a whole lot of time-off time. When you log in salaries for team guys, and the hours, it doesn’t equate to much. Our sport will never get to the NBA status where we have designated riders to support Eli Tomac’s off night at Dallas Supercross. It will just never happen. Load management comes back onto the riders to be able to survive all the practice laps and races. Just think of the survival rate of not having an injury. We race 31 races a year. NASCAR races 36, but NASCAR is much more luxury. Private planes, in and out same day. Easier set up. More crew members. It’s not even comparable, and that’s before you even factor in training and fitness and injuries. There will never be load management in our sport. No one can replace Eli, Chase, Cooper, or Jett. If the grind starts to get to guys, you will see more SX only now, I believe. It’ll start to come. Especially from the top guys if they get enough points for SMX. So you’re right on that. For Instance, Kenny, Wilson, both Hill brothers are all in and they didn’t need to race MX. So, it’ll all change, in my opinion.