Phil Nicoletti is just battling in the top-ten every week in the 450 class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, although not without its fair share of fun. Or drama. Or both. At Unadilla his vent line came loose and spilled gas all over him. At Budds Creek, everything was solid but Phil was also running a live in-race helmet cam all day, and we got to see it in the second moto. Always an innovator, that Phil! Also, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider is answering your questions. Send them to Phil@racerxonline.com.
Hey Phil, long time reader, first time writer, big fan, all that....
We see other sports like the NBA have players with designated "off nights," AKA load management for the player. A team rolls up against a lesser opponent, and rather than have the all stars play, they sit them for the night.
With the implementation of the SMX series, and the additional three weekends of racing, the schedule seems to be even more of a grind than years past. My question (it really applies more to the 450 side) is this: Will we start seeing teams sit out their "A-riders" at certain events, just to reduce wear and tear on their riders, and keep them healthy for the long haul of the SMX season? Will we see even more SX or MX only contracts knowing a good season in one or the other essentially locks you in?
I feel like the SMX should implement a minimum number of events in each discipline that a rider must line up for in order to be SMX playoff eligible (barring an injury designation). I wanted to get your input on that as well.
Good Luck this weekend at Ironman and throughout the Playoffs, and stay safe!
-Kyle in Michigan
Kyle,
I appreciate the support mate. It’s no secret that this sport is a grind. A grind. A GRIND! It’s not even a grind, it’s a full blown meat grinder. For riders, and for the crew, it’s nine months straight with only four weekends off. FOUR WEEKENDS! That’s not a whole lot of time-off time. When you log in salaries for team guys, and the hours, it doesn’t equate to much. Our sport will never get to the NBA status where we have designated riders to support Eli Tomac’s off night at Dallas Supercross. It will just never happen. Load management comes back onto the riders to be able to survive all the practice laps and races. Just think of the survival rate of not having an injury. We race 31 races a year. NASCAR races 36, but NASCAR is much more luxury. Private planes, in and out same day. Easier set up. More crew members. It’s not even comparable, and that’s before you even factor in training and fitness and injuries. There will never be load management in our sport. No one can replace Eli, Chase, Cooper, or Jett. If the grind starts to get to guys, you will see more SX only now, I believe. It’ll start to come. Especially from the top guys if they get enough points for SMX. So you’re right on that. For Instance, Kenny, Wilson, both Hill brothers are all in and they didn’t need to race MX. So, it’ll all change, in my opinion.
Filthy Phil:
First of all, I am glad you are still out there racing SX and MX! I love watching you race. I also really enjoy you on the PulpMX show. Steve needs to have you on more often. I say that when you finally hang up your boots, you move to Vegas and become the permanent co-host! The fans would love it!
Now, my question. I’ve often wondered about the difference between how the MXGP guys set up their suspension versus the way AMA Pro motocross guys do. Watching the MXGP & MX2 guys race, it seems to me like they tend to run their suspension more “soft” or “plush” than the AMA Pros do. I have also noticed the Lawrence brothers seem to run their suspension more “soft” than “stiff” for the outdoors. Then I heard Matthes and Keefer on the Pulp show talking about riding Jett’s and Chase’s bikes. They commented that Jett’s setup was plush initially, but then ramped up to be more stiff for the big hits. Keefer commented on how difficult that combination is to achieve. Do you think the difference between MXGP and AMA outdoors setup is because of the difference between their tracks and ours, or is it just a different philosophy? I’ve wondered too if it has something to do with you AMA Pros spending so much time racing and practicing SX, that you get used to having suspension that is rock hard to handle the big jumps, and whoops.
You guys are all bad dudes on a bike. Even the guy that comes in 40th could show up at a local track and smoke the local track heroes!
Thanks,
Don
Don,
I will start off by saying thank you. I’d also like to say I’d rather walk into oncoming traffic blind folded before I moved to Vegas. Not a damn chance.
As far as your questions. There is a difference between how stuff is valved in different countries. The only company that might keep suspension pretty equal across each side of the pond is WP. It’s no secret that KTM USA and KTM Europe try and keep all variables the same and have a box they like to stay within. But the tracks are different. Not only that, but frame geometry has a lot to do with suspension setting too. European teams can do whatever they want with a bike because there is no production rule. They can make frames longer, shorter, lighter, heavier. Here in the states you can’t make a frame longer, shorter or lighter. I’m almost positive you’re only allowed to add material to, but never take away from the frame. Now when I watch Romain Febvre’s bike compared to Jorge Prado’s bike, they work completely different. Febvre’s bike moves and wallows much more than any KTM bike over there. I rode Febvre’s “setting” supposedly in 2015 when he was MXGP World Champ on a Yamaha when I was at JGR. It was so soft I couldn’t even manage a lap! But for him, that’s what he can ride.
To me, suspension comes down to philosophy. WP, KYB, and Showa all have a different way to do things. You’re only as good as the guy building your stuff. But at this level, I’m fairly confident the US guys could go to the GP’s and be at least 95 percent comfortable and vice versa. Depending on how they adapt to the MXGP works frames, that is.
Phil, I’m going to get straight to the point. How do you feel about riders with fully untucked jerseys?
I’m not talking about JA21 or ET3 having the back untucked or coming out while racing. I’m talking about the riders going to the gate fully untucked.
Is it different if you are a pro SX rider or a 65 rider?
Best of luck the rest of the season.
Berts
Berts,
I’m not a fan. I think the untucked look is ugly AF. It’s not for me. But I’m not going to sit here and bash it. If that’s what someone likes to do, then run it. I just don’t like that look personally. But some people might not like the look of my face either and there’s nothing to be done about it. Wish I could, but I’m screwed. But I get bitched at all the time during photo shoots from my guys at FXR because I don’t buckle my chin strap on my helmet. I just left it flap on the wind and it drives the boys nuts. Maybe the next photo shoot I should run the untucked jersey and unbuttoned chin strap? Really grind some gears. HAHA!
Phillip Nicoletti