Rumor has it that Estonian Harri Kullas is keen to try his hand at SMX following his strong two rounds thus far racing in the USA. He has already garnered 46 points and would need to get to 84 points to make it into the top 30 to be guaranteed eligibility to race the LCQs. As mentioned though, there is a chance more riders are allowed into the LCQ to fill the 10 gates as we don’t expect to see Eli Tomac (injury), Lorenzo Locurcio (injury), Benny Bloss (signed with Beta), or Justin Cooper (plans on racing 250s) lining up at SMX. Theoretically, Kullas might sneak into the LCQs if he can make it to 33rd place in the standings and he’s currently 36th. Jerry Robin is apparently returning to racing this weekend and he sits 33rd already on 69 points. So, even outside of the playoff cutoff, it’s getting wild for determining who really makes it or not, and Kullas might end up landing right where he needs to in order to be in for SMX.

28. Benny Bloss – 91

29. Joey Savatgy – 85

30. Romain Pape – 84

----------------------------------

31. Justin Cooper – 76

32. Josh Cartwright – 76

33. Jerry Robin – 69

34. Cade Clason – 64

35. Jeremy Hand – 57

36. Harri Kullas – 46

Chaos for 250 Lock-Ins

The 250 class has nine riders separated by 28 points that are teetering on the top-20 guaranteed lock-in spots for SMX. Enzo Lopes is the bubble man right now in 20th with 149 points, but he is not racing Ironman this weekend. He has two points on Jeremy Martin who is 21st , but Martin is of course out with injury. So, if we go back to 22nd we find Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker who has been on a tear since returning five rounds ago at RedBud as he desperately tries to make it to the playoff cutoff. He is on 133 points and sits 16 markers back of Lopes but he is racing Ironman and has averaged more than 20 points per weekend since returning. Since Martin, ahead of him, and Chris Blose (WSX) and Mitchell Oldenburg (WSX) behind him in 23rd and 24th won’t be racing, Hammaker is mostly the one to watch as he looks to fight his way in.

16. Pierce Brown – 159

17. Dilan Schwartz – 159

18. Caden Braswell – 158

19. Chance Hymas – 152 (injured)

20. Enzo Lopes – 149 (not racing Ironman)

----------------------------------

21. Jeremy Martin – 147 (injured)

22. Seth Hammaker – 133

23. Chris Blose – 133 (not racing Ironman)

24. Mitchell Oldenburg – 131 (not racing Ironman)