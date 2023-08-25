Results Archive
How to Watch: Ironman

How to Watch Ironman

August 25, 2023 10:15am
by:

The finale round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. This race will be the 28th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Ironman National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. 

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Ironman National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 17th round MXGP of Turkiye on September 2 and 3.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Ironman

     Saturday, August 26
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 26 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 26 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 26 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 26 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 26 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 26 - 2:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 26 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 26 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 26 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 26 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Monday Re-Air
      August 28 - 2:00 AM
      CNBC
Ironman Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence has already clinched the 450 Class title.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 500
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 379
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 350
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 298
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 294
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 391
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 369
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 343
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 329
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 308
Full Standings

Other Links

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Ironman National

Ironman National Race Center

Ironman National Injury Report

Other Info

Ironman Raceway
Address: 1389 County Rd 200 S, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Ironman National.

Track Map

2023  Ironman National Track Map
2023  Ironman National Track Map MX Sports Pro Racing

Fan Map

2023  Ironman National Fan Map
2023  Ironman National Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

Ironman National Race Weekend Schedule

Saturday, August 26, 2023 

Note: Today's action on the schedule is for the Scouting Moto Combine.

  • Motocross

    Ironman

     Saturday, August 26
    Ironman Raceway
    Crawfordsville, IN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    8:00am 8:00am Qualifying 1
    9:35am 9:35am Qualifying 2
    2:05pm 2:05pm Moto 1
    5:00pm 5:00pm Moto 2
    8:00am 8:00am 250 Group B Qualifying 1
    8:20am 8:20am 250 Group A Qualifying 1
    8:50am 8:50am 450 Group A Qualifying 1
    9:10am 9:10am 450 Group B Qualifying 1
    9:45am 9:45am 250 Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am 10:10am 250 Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:35am 10:35am 450 Group A Qualifying 2
    11:00am 11:00am 450 Group B Qualifying 2
    11:45am 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    12:00pm 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    1:10pm 1:10pm 250 Moto 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:10pm 2:10pm 450 Moto 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    3:23pm 3:23pm 250 Moto 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:23pm 4:23pm 450 Moto 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
Ironman Motocross Schedule

