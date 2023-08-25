Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Ironman

August 25, 2023 9:00pm | by: , &

The perfect season is on the line as Jett Lawrence has two motos left in front of him with the season finale of AMA Pro Motocross Championship ready to launch tomorrow at Ironman Raceway. Kellen Brauer and Jason Weigandt play host as we take a first look at Ironman with interviews with Adam Cianciarulo, Seth Hammaker, Ryder DiFrancesco, Bryce Shelly, Josh Hill, Justin Cooper, and Harri Kullas. We also check out some raw riding from on-track action Friday at Ironman.

Film/edit: Tom Journet & Kellen Brauder

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

