The perfect season is on the line as Jett Lawrence has two motos left in front of him with the season finale of AMA Pro Motocross Championship ready to launch tomorrow at Ironman Raceway. Kellen Brauer and Jason Weigandt play host as we take a first look at Ironman with interviews with Adam Cianciarulo, Seth Hammaker, Ryder DiFrancesco, Bryce Shelly, Josh Hill, Justin Cooper, and Harri Kullas. We also check out some raw riding from on-track action Friday at Ironman.

Film/edit: Tom Journet & Kellen Brauder

