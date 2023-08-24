Romain Febvre, Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP Agree to 2024 Contract

Romain Febvre, the 2015 FIM Motocross World Champion, has been putting together a great season aboard his 2024 Kawasaki KX450SR (the new generation model Kawasaki that will be coming to the U.S. shortly). Although he missed time this season due to injury, Febvre got the ball rolling at the end of June, clicking off six overall wins in the last seven rounds to date.

Although the '23 MXGP Championship is more than likely out of grasp, the French rider will push along through the season finale the best he can. The #3 was just announced as a member for France's 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations team, and now has a deal locked in for 2024. The '24 season will be Febvre's fifth straight year with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP squad.

The following press release was posted on the MXGP.com website, courtesy of the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP team:

Romain Febvre Signs For Kawasaki in MXGP For 2024

Kawasaki Motors Ltd. is pleased to confirm that Romain Febvre will remain with the KRT MXGP project next season for the fifth consecutive year.

Since he joined the team four years ago Romain Febvre has consistently delivered success, including a world championship silver medal in 2021, and is currently in outstanding form with six Grand Prix victories and one further podium from the most recent seven rounds of the world's premier off-road series, the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship. The 31 year old is currently second in the series points standings despite an unfortunate start collision during Qualifying for the Spanish GP in May which prevented him from contesting that round of the series.

Throughout the season the Frenchman and his 2023 KX450-SR have gelled into a formidable partnership thanks to the hard work and collaboration of rider and the staff of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP in cooperation with engineers and staff in Japan at KMC. With the confirmation of Febvre for the coming season, all parties now have an even stronger base to prepare during the coming winter test period for another assault on the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship.

“I’m delighted to continue with Kawasaki; that was of course my first choice! We worked hard last winter to develop the brand-new KX450-SR from the KX450 production machine and we have shown with all these podiums how competitive the bike is. I want to keep that package for next season. I feel so comfortable on the bike and we have already won six GPs together. I know the bike and the team members; we have a great connection together and to stay on the same bike with the same people is for sure the best way to prepare for another title assault next year.”

Shigemi Tanaka, General Manager of Marketing and Sales Division KMC:

“Our desire to win is matched by a mission to continue to evolve and refine the Kawasaki KX range of motocross machines for customers worldwide. Romain has helped KRT and the Kawasaki factory engineers develop an awesome MXGP winning machine while exploring technology that transfers directly to machines that enthusiasts can purchase. The prospect of achieving the MXGP World Championship title is a tempting thought and the combination of KRT, KMC and Romain Febvre for 2024 has all the hallmarks of a winning team!”

Antti Pyrhonen, KRT Manager:

“It’s great news to continue working with Romain; it was clear from both sides that we wanted to continue this successful cooperation. We are very happy with Romain's performances and results, as well as his approach towards the team and racing. He always gives 100% effort at every training and testing session. At every race he represents exactly the values that we all love and share! From Romain’s side it’s very obvious that he is gelling with the bike, and with the team. We have already reached a very high level but we always keep our feet on the ground; we know that no year will be easy as we’re racing at the highest level of motocross so we’ll never stop working hard and, as always, need to be ready for any challenge.”

Steve Guttridge, KME Race Planning Manager:

“Romain has played a major role in our Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP project over the past few seasons and is known to be fiercely competitive every time he gets behind the gate! Now already into the second year of the new factory team project plus this season’s flurry of GP wins is a clear result of the massively hard work from both the KMC and KRT staff who dedicate their full commitment to competing at the highest level with Romain, our technical partners and the all new KX450-SR bike for this season. We are delighted to continue on the MXGP journey with Romain and we hope Kawasaki fans will be treated to even greater success in 2024 as he pursues our dream to win the premier off-road World Championship.”

The team posted the following on Instagram: