Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
RJ Hampshire Sidelined for Pro Motocross Finale in Indiana

August 24, 2023
RJ Hampshire Sidelined for Pro Motocross Finale in Indiana

RJ Hampshire had a big crash on the start of the second 250 Class moto at the Unadilla National. The #24 was slammed down hard as the field came out of the third turn and went under the walkway at Unadilla MX, which caused for a red flag so the Alpinestars medical crew could tend to Hampshire. A soft neck brace was placed around his neck as he was helped up to his feet and walked to the medical cart under his own power.

Last weekend, Husqvarna confirmed Hampshire was out for the tenth round Budds Creek National, where two of his four career overall Pro Motocross wins have come. Hampshire is a gritty rider, and one whose name has been mentioned as a possible rider on Team USA’s roster for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set for early October, so for the #24 to be sidelined means he must be in bad shape.

Last week’s press release stated, “A decision will be made next week on whether he will be fit to return for Ironman Raceway's final round of the outdoor season.” Unfortunately, Hampshire took to Instagram this afternoon to announce he is in fact out for the finale as well, ending his Pro Motocross season. Ahead of the finale, Hampshire sits sixth in the 250 Class championship.

Hampshire is in fact looking to return for the inaugural rounds of the all-new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs, which kick off September 9 in Concord, North Carolina. Through 27 rounds of SMX, Hampshire sits in third place, as he will enter the SMX playoff rounds in the top five in qualifying points.

Below is Hampshire’s full post.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 391
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 369
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 343
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 329
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 308
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 288
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 269
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 268
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 195
10Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 181
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 615 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 497 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 464 18
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 418 17
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 390 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 387 15
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 369 14
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 13
10Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 12
