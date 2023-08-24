Ironman Raceway will host the final round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in what has been an exciting season of racing in both classes. Hunter Lawrence is looking to hold off Justin Cooper to claim the 250 Class title as Jett Lawrence—already crowned 450 Class Pro Motocross champion as a rookie—looks to complete a perfect season with 22 moto wins in this year’s 11-round championship.
But before the Pro Motocross season finale takes place, we will get another look at the next generation of the sport. The second and final MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine event will take place on Friday, as A and B level amateur riders get a taste of what is to come in the pro ranks. Missing from this list is Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer, Mark Fineis and Trevin Nelson, who all raced the RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine event in July, but have since made the jump to the pro ranks. Nelson will make his pro debut this weekend aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. At this combine, we will see Gavin Towers, Enzo Temmerman, Krystian Janik, Leum Oehlhof, Logan Best, Avery Long, Drew Adams, Jaydon Clough, Landon Gibson, and more race on Friday.
At the RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine we saw Cochran run away with both moto wins, but we saw battles throughout the remainder of the field both races. With the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch now in the rear-view mirror, these riders are all able to focus on getting a taste of what the professional scene is like. Getting experience racing on a pro caliber track, following a busy schedule similar to Pro Motocross, getting to work directly with pro racers and trainers, and more gate drops can prove to go a long way for the next up and coming stars of the sport. Towers, who made his pro debut last year at the Ironman National, tore his ACL in the race, then broke his collarbone at his Loretta Lynn’s qualifying race earlier this summer. For Towers, being sidelined a good chunk of the last year is not ideal, but this Scouting Moto Combine event will provide Towers with two gate drops with solid competition. B riders such as Best, Temmerman, Janik, and Oehlhof will have the chance for more gate drops on their 250F machines as well. For Landon Gibson, the 2022 85cc (10-12) Limited champion at the Ranch last year, this combine gate drop is huge. The 14-year-old outgrew his supermini and jumped to a 250F mid-summer and skipped Loretta Lynn’s. Gibson raced a GasGas MC 250F this summer, but now is a part of the Husqvarna amateur program and will debut on a Husqvarna FC 250 at Friday’s combine. Again, gate drops go a long way for all of these riders, especially Gibson. We should be set for another solid day of racing as we preview the sport’s next up and coming stars.
2023 Scouting Moto Combine Set for Final Gathering at Ironman Raceway
Ironman Raceway Set to Host Elite Amateur Prospects for Final MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine of 2023 Season
U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Presented Program Will Kick Off Championship Finale Festivities with 24 Top A & B Class Racers and Esteemed Group of Rider Coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing has officially announced the lineup of 24 elite amateur prospects and an esteemed group of rider coaches for the final gathering of the 2023 Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The successful and proven development program will commence this Friday, August 25, from Indiana’s Ironman Raceway as a kick off to the festivities for the highly anticipated summer finale of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and the landmark 10th running of the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National.
“In a matter of a few seasons, the establishment of the Scouting Moto Combine has made a significant impact on the development of young riders and their ascension into the professional ranks,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “In formalizing the process for amateur prospects to progress into the sport’s most elite level we’ve successfully laid the groundwork for a more seamless transition from amateur to pro, which we hope ultimately fosters a rider’s ability to achieve immediate success at the conclusion of their amateur career. Thanks to the continued investment from each of the sport’s competing manufacturers, we’re actively facilitating a brighter future for America.”
In conjunction with the factory-supported efforts from GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha, a hand-selected group of prospects were invited to participate in the season’s final gathering of the Moto Combine, which will consist of 24 of the top A & B class riders at the amateur level. Following the recent graduation of former Combine participants like Husqvarna racer Casey Cochran, KTM’s Julien Beaumer, and GASGAS’ Mark Fineis, there’s a wide-open opportunity for a new, aspiring young racer to emerge at Ironman and become a coveted commodity for any manufacturer. The Ironman Combine will welcome the program’s newest winner on Friday afternoon, following a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.
This highly touted group of 24 prospects will receive guidance and mentorship from a highly esteemed lineup of Rider Coaches who will look to offer their expertise and lead these aspiring racers in areas both on and off the track. Anchoring what will be the largest contingent of coaches to date is Broc Glover, who has been an advocate of the Combine since its inception and has yet to miss an opportunity to mentor the sport’s next generation. He’ll be joined by the “Coaches Cup” recipient from the previous Combine gathering, Broc Tickle, as well as an impressive list that includes Buddy Antunez, Michael Byrne, Christina Denney, Alex Martin, Chad Reed, and Gareth Swanepoel.
Nearly 100 different prospects from the highest and most competitive levels of amateur motocross have been students of the Scouting Moto Combine over the past three seasons. Arguably the most prominent graduate of the Moto Combine to date is Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. The expected Rookie of the Year for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship thrust himself into the thick of the title fight in the 250 Class for most of the summer, during which he amassed a pair of overall victories and enjoyed a brief stay atop the championship standings as the red-plate holder. Moreover, the most recent list of Combine graduates just this year alone is as impressive at it comes, as RedBud Moto Combine winner Cochran made his debut with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, Beaumer announced a multi-year contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Daxton Bennick has shown promise for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing at several rounds while also earning Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award honors. Not to be outdone, both Fineis and KTM rider Preston Boespflug lined up on a Pro Motocross starting gate for the first time as well.
“To see such an impressive contingent of riders take that next step into professional competition this season is a testament to how effective the Moto Combine is,” added Perry. “We’re fortunate to have such an impressive group of rider coaches and it will be exciting to see who ultimately prevails with the victory on Friday afternoon.”
Ironman Combine Rider List:
#14 Zayden Mason / Hazleton, Indiana / KTM
#15 Gavin Towers / Venetia, Pennsylvania / Yamaha
#17 Cole Davies / Waitoki, New Zealand / Yamaha
#21 Enzo Temmerman / Visalia, California / Kawasaki
#22 Flynn Watts / Pukehina, New Zealand / Kawasaki
#27 Krystian Janik / Oak Lawn, Illinois / Kawasaki
#35 Collin Allen / Haslet, Texas / Yamaha
#40 Caden Dudney / Chandler, Texas / Kawasaki
#43 Jaxen Driskell / Tabor, Iowa / Yamaha
#44 Noah Smerdon / Glass House Mountains, Queensland, Australia / KTM
#45 Hayes Edwards / Montgomery, Texas / Yamaha
#73 Jace Allred / Riverton, Utah / KTM
#105 Josh Bowman / Madison, Wisconsin / GASGAS
#132 Leum Oehlhof / Oak Hills, California / Yamaha
#206 Logan Best / Bourne, Massachusetts / Yamaha
#263 Avery Long / New London, Minnesota / Yamaha
#300 Drew Adams / Chattanooga, Tennessee / Kawasaki
#451 Ryder Thompson / Valparaiso, Indiana / Honda
#454 Jayden Clough / Elko New Market, Minnesota / Kawasaki
#511 Dilon Blecha / Fruita, Colorado / Yamaha
#600 Alexander Fedorstov / Hallandale, Florida / Yamaha
#625 Ryder Gwynn / Orlando, Florida / Yamaha
#723 Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Georgia / Husqvarna
#800 Preston Masciangelo / Waterford, Ontario, Canada / GASGAS
Main image by Mitch Kendra