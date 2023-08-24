Ironman Raceway will host the final round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in what has been an exciting season of racing in both classes. Hunter Lawrence is looking to hold off Justin Cooper to claim the 250 Class title as Jett Lawrence—already crowned 450 Class Pro Motocross champion as a rookie—looks to complete a perfect season with 22 moto wins in this year’s 11-round championship.

But before the Pro Motocross season finale takes place, we will get another look at the next generation of the sport. The second and final MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine event will take place on Friday, as A and B level amateur riders get a taste of what is to come in the pro ranks. Missing from this list is Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer, Mark Fineis and Trevin Nelson, who all raced the RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine event in July, but have since made the jump to the pro ranks. Nelson will make his pro debut this weekend aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. At this combine, we will see Gavin Towers, Enzo Temmerman, Krystian Janik, Leum Oehlhof, Logan Best, Avery Long, Drew Adams, Jaydon Clough, Landon Gibson, and more race on Friday.

At the RedBud National Scouting Moto Combine we saw Cochran run away with both moto wins, but we saw battles throughout the remainder of the field both races. With the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch now in the rear-view mirror, these riders are all able to focus on getting a taste of what the professional scene is like. Getting experience racing on a pro caliber track, following a busy schedule similar to Pro Motocross, getting to work directly with pro racers and trainers, and more gate drops can prove to go a long way for the next up and coming stars of the sport. Towers, who made his pro debut last year at the Ironman National, tore his ACL in the race, then broke his collarbone at his Loretta Lynn’s qualifying race earlier this summer. For Towers, being sidelined a good chunk of the last year is not ideal, but this Scouting Moto Combine event will provide Towers with two gate drops with solid competition. B riders such as Best, Temmerman, Janik, and Oehlhof will have the chance for more gate drops on their 250F machines as well. For Landon Gibson, the 2022 85cc (10-12) Limited champion at the Ranch last year, this combine gate drop is huge. The 14-year-old outgrew his supermini and jumped to a 250F mid-summer and skipped Loretta Lynn’s. Gibson raced a GasGas MC 250F this summer, but now is a part of the Husqvarna amateur program and will debut on a Husqvarna FC 250 at Friday’s combine. Again, gate drops go a long way for all of these riders, especially Gibson. We should be set for another solid day of racing as we preview the sport’s next up and coming stars.