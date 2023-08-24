Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.

Henry Miller—Collarbone | Out

A broken collarbone, sustained at Spring Creek, will keep Miller out for the season.

Jerry Robin—Arm | In

Robin will return to racing this weekend after dealing with a serious arm/elbow injury.

Trevor Schmidt—Leg| Out

Schmidt is out after fracturing his leg at Unadilla.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short is out for the season due to a broken wrist, suffered in Denver.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for the season due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out for 2023 after tearing his Achilles tendon in Denver.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin had surgery to fix a torn ACL and is out for the year.

Jeff Walker – Shoulder | Out

Walker hurt his shoulder at Unadilla and missed Budds Creek. He hoped to return for the finale at Ironman, but his shoulder had other ideas. He’ll miss the action this weekend.