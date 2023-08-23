Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Budds Creek Race Examination

August 23, 2023 4:05pm | by:

The penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship featured a unique situation where the first 250 class moto was red flagged and then completely restarted with just the time remaining left in the race still to go. Many were left confused why there wasn't a staggered restart and that grew to frustration when race leader Haiden Deegan crashed on the restart and ended up dead last. We break down the rules in play for the restart, how Jett Lawrence used alternate lines to pass into the lead, and what Chase Sexton had go wrong to crash again while chasing Lawrence.

Film:  Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
October 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now