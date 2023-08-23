France Announces Motocross of Nations Team
As we near closer to the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event in October, teams are starting to officially announce their rosters. Team France has declared its squad for the 2023 event, as Romain Febvre (MXGP), Tom Vialle (MX2), and Maxime Renaux (Open) will look to claim the Chamberlin trophy on home soil.
If you remember a few years ago, Vialle was on Team France then removed from the team after a debacle with logos on the official team hat (no, not kidding you. Read about it here if you missed it). Now, the '23 event will mark the second MXoN event for the two-time MX2 Champion Vialle, who also competed for the team in 2021 (Team France finishing fifth overall that year).
Renaux missed time this year in the MXGP calendar with injury but has returned the the races, and Febvre is on fire, winning six overalls.
The 2022 team of Maxime Renaux, Dylan Ferrandis, and Marvin Musquin finished second overall behind Team USA's winning roster of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton, who took the win on home soil.
Ferrandis, who has yet to announce any plans for the 2024 AMA Supercross and Motocross season yet, clearly wanted to be part of Team France. He posted the following on his Instagram story.
Here is an official press release from the French Motorcycling Federation:
A major event on the international motorcycling scene, the Motocross des Nations is back in France on October 7 and 8 in Ernée (53). Bastion of the discipline in France, the Raymond Demy circuit will host the competition for the third time in its history after a last organization (2015) crowned with success with the coronation of the French team. A few weeks before the kick-off of this 76th edition, it is time for the French Motorcycling Federation to lift the veil on the French team which will defend our colors in Mayenne.
FRENCH MOTOCROSS TEAM:
MXGP: Romain Febvre
MX2: Tom Vialle
OPEN: Maxime Renaux
On the second step of the podium at RedBud in 2022 behind the Americans, the objective is very clear for the Blues: to win back the Chamberlain Trophy at home and add a 7th star to their list after the victories of 2001, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The French Motorcycling Federation expresses its full support for its blue-white-red delegation and knows how to count on the many French spectators present on this magnificent circuit.
