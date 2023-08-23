The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Schedule Updated

Revised Hall of Fame Days schedule now available

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — To better accommodate the most prestigious guests of the 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — the Class of 2023, which includes Rita Coombs, Ryan Dungey, Barry Hawk, Grant Langston and Travis Pastrana — the date of the ceremony has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 14. The event will still take place at the Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio, at 5 p.m. with a Cocktail Reception taking place at the nearby AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum at 8 p.m.

“Working with our event partners, we were able to make this change at the request of the industry and the inductees themselves,” said AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess. “Planning for the induction begins 10 to 12 months ahead of time, well before Hall of Fame voters select the current class. As it turned out, this year’s class featured inductees with professional commitments Friday through Sunday, and we felt it was important to make this change to accommodate our honored guests. We are looking forward to an inspirational evening and a packed event as we celebrate the Hall of Fame Class of 2023!

To give fans of the legendary members of this year’s class a chance to mingle with their heroes, the AMA has added a Cocktail Reception-only ticket to the lineup, which includes the reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, private unveiling of the Class of 2023 exhibit and a special meet and greet with newly inducted Hall of Famers. Tickets are limited, so get yours today.

With the Induction Ceremony moving to Thursday night, the AMA Hall of Fame Days program of events has also changed, and the updated schedule is as follows:

Thursday, September 14

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – AMA Commission Member Registration and Check-in

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – AMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Hall of Fame Class Cocktail Reception and autograph session at the AMA Hall of Fame Museum

Friday, September 15

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – AMA Commission Meetings

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – AMA Heritage Adventure Ride

Saturday, September 16

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – AMA Hall of Fame Museum Open House

9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – AMA Member Meeting

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – AMA Hall of Fame STACYC Challenge & Pit Bike Exhibition

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – AMA Commission Meetings

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – AMA Hall of Fame Bike Night and Bike Show

Sunday, September 17

9 a.m. – Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Mobility Commission Meeting

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – AMA Road Captain Workshop

To learn more about the AMA Hall of Fame Days and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/hall-of-fame-days/.