Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2023 Budds Creek National, Chase Sexton was working his way forward in the first 450 class moto when he almost hit the deck hard landing in some soft dirt on the outside edge of the track on this uphill triple. Sexton did a good job of steering off the track to save it before continuing on.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

