Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Save of the Day: Budds Creek

August 22, 2023 1:55pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2023 Budds Creek National, Chase Sexton was working his way forward in the first 450 class moto when he almost hit the deck hard landing in some soft dirt on the outside edge of the track on this uphill triple. Sexton did a good job of steering off the track to save it before continuing on.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

