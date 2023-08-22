Speaking of Deegan, he had very little to lose at Budds Creek. Did you see that in his riding?

Yes, and very much so in that first moto before the red flag. It reminded me of that Washougal intensity. He was the fastest rider on the racetrack and was on his way to winning. Unfortunately, fate derailed that particular moto, but there will be lots of winning to come. We are seeing the early days of what could be a very dangerous teenager.

Jo Shimoda has been up and down this season, although he has been quite good lately. But even so, with a deal already inked for 2024, were you surprised at how hard he went after it at Budds Creek?

Jo is capable of being on the podium each moto. It has felt like he’s missing one small piece of the puzzle to get on the sort of hot streak he enjoyed last summer. On the other hand, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan are much better than they were last year, so maybe it’s just a tougher setup for success.

So many questions regarding that red flag in the first 250 moto, but we’ll keep it to just a few. First, as an athlete, what’s the process like trying to stay ready for what you know is going to be an all-out sprint for the final 15 minutes, after just hammering down for the first 15 minutes?

I don’t think the approach changes too much as far as effort goes. The tough part is recovering and getting everything prepared to go again, like extra goggles, water, etc. If your team isn’t prepared beforehand, it can be a very chaotic few minutes. It’s like the old saying goes about only needing something when you don’t have it. Being prepared pays off in moments like that.

Was there a noticeable change in intensity following the post-red-flag gate-drop in the first 250 moto?

I don’t believe so. That class is almost always all gas, all the time. The intensity required to do well in the 250 class doesn’t leave much room for complacency.

Take us through the restart and Haiden Deegan’s crash in the first turn. Where did that start?

Budds Creek’s first turn is a hard 180 left that favors the inside gates. Haiden was on the inside and knew he needed to get to the braking zone with the first few guys if he wanted a good start. That very inside comes with some risk, as you can be squeezed to the inside wall and forced to brake harder than desired as the field funnels. This can even lead to riders having to come to a complete stop as the window to turn closes in front of you. For Deegan, he knew he was on his way to winning that first moto and had the pace to win again, but the start had to be executed. Coming into the corner, he was even with most but behind Tom Vialle and Hunter Lawrence. Had he decelerated sooner and tucked hard to the inside, he could have used his inside positioning to turn tightly, then accelerate past the Mechanics’ Area and try to come out with a top-three start. Instead, he went for broke and tagged Vialle as the field began to tuck in to the left. He was simply going too fast, too late in the braking zone. These decisions are happening in a split second so it’s easy to judge in hindsight. He will learn from it.