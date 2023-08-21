Watch: Budds Creek National Moto Highlights & Results
August 21, 2023 12:45pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the tenth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Budds Creek National was also the 27th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his tenth straight overall win (and 19 and 20 straight moto wins) as Aaron Plessinger (4-3) and Jason Anderson (2-5) rounded out the overall podium.
In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence (2-1) claimed the overall win over Justin Cooper (1-2) and Jo Shimoda (7-3).
Check out the post-race videos for the Budds Creek National.
Budds Creek National
450 Class Highlights
250 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
Post Race Press Conference | Unadilla National 2023 | Pro Motocross
250 Title Drama! Plessinger on the Podium! | Best Post Race Show: Budds Creek 2023
Overall Results
Motocross
Budds Creek - 250August 19, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|8 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|5 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross
Budds Creek - 450August 19, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|2 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|9 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|5 - 4
|GasGas MC 450F
Championship Standings
Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early.
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|500
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|379
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|350
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|298
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|294
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|391
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|369
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|343
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|329
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|308