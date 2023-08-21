Obviously Chase was there and then had a mistake I believe and dropped back a little bit, and then he caught up to the back of you again. When did you realize he was back on your rear wheel? Talk about that last lap there.

Those last two laps I knew he got close. I heard he ended up getting the red cross flag also. I thought I got lucky and I thought I was the only one. It’s funny. It’s always the few lapped riders that we lapped that they never, not so much move, the just don’t get out of the way at all. They stay in their main line the whole time and race you, and it’s annoying because their pace is so much slower than ours. It affects my gap, and when Chase gets close then he knows...especially when you’re leading out front. That’s the hard thing about when you’re leading is if someone is close, you’re the first one they have to go through and sometimes they don’t know that you’re lapping them. But then once they do, for the rest of the guys I feel like they’re a little bit aware of it. Some aren’t. Some just go straight back to it. It is what it is. We ended up feeling that last lap and I think I missed all my lines. After I looked back and kind of half slid around, I’m like, okay. So we put our head down and we were trying to execute everything, but we executed like 40% of what we were trying to do, what we normally do. So, we were happy to get away with it.

The scoop tire, you didn’t have it in moto one. That did hurt the start. Do you think it helped to have the regular knobby to be able to take different lines and make the passes, though?

I think definitely so. Like I said before, it wasn’t even dirt. It was basically support that was soft and muddy, and then concrete straight after. So you’d have to be light in the soft support but then also light again on the hard stuff, because otherwise you’d just be spinning. So it was a bit of a mix. At the start you could get away with it because the supports were that soft, but the first moto one was kind of a bit of an "if" thing. After I did the sighting lap, it was like, we might lose quite a bit on the start, but hopefully if we can get just a decent enough start then just kind of gain a little bit more on the track. Thankfully enough we did. Then for the second one I think everyone was on the knobby tire. So we were happy about that.

Let’s talk about that second moto start. Is that one of your best starts ever? That was unbelievable out of the gate.

Yeah, it was good. I had to kind of go off of AP’s first start. He kind of made me look silly in the first one, so I’m like, I can’t make that. He made me look silly that first one. So I’m like, gosh damn it, AP. I’m like, I don't want to do this but I got to do this. And we did it. That second one, it was weird because once we got out of the gate I didn’t feel like it was a great jump or anything fantastic, but once we hit the dirt, I think just a bit lighter weight helps a bit.