In this class the start is the key to be in the podium. The first moto you had a bad start, but you reached Justin Cooper. What was the [INAUDIBLE] for second moto, because you picked a better gate? Still fighting for the championship. Did you know that Justin Cooper was getting close the last lap, that he was so frustrated to just cross the finish line? Did you know that he was getting close?

Yeah, I knew where he was. Absolutely. The last lap I tried a new line before the uphill triple and didn’t have enough run-up to get it. Obviously I’ve got to be perfect off the starts. It’s no secret how fast the Yamahas are, so I have to be absolutely perfect every time to be close on the start. So, it was really good. Just put emphasis on a really important day today to give myself an easier run into Ironman.

You’ve been in America for a number of years. I’m currently writing an article on Harri Kullas whose second AMA race was this week from Estonia. It’s a bit of a culture shock to him, coming here. The protocol for starting opposed to MXGP, or the humidity, the food. So what would your advice be to a young rider from overseas coming to race in America for the first time?

You’ve got to adapt to it. It’s just plain and simple. When we went to Europe, the culture shock was crazy. For us, going from Europe to America was easier because our cultures are similar. But you’ve got to get there and you’ve got to have a complete open mindset and go, okay, this is new the normal and this is what we’ve got to do.