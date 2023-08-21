Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Hardy Munoz Update After Budds Creek Crash

August 21, 2023 1:15pm | by:
Scary moment at the Budds Creek National when Hardy Munoz went down mid way through the first 250 moto, which ended up causing a red flag and restart in the race. Munoz was motionless after the crash, where he appeared to swap between obstacles and then slam into the face of the next jump.

Munoz released an update via his social media on Monday morning to say he's relatively okay, but he did get knocked unconscious and suffer a broken nose. He will be out for this weekend's Ironman National and now sets sights on 2024.


