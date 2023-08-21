Scary moment at the Budds Creek National when Hardy Munoz went down mid way through the first 250 moto, which ended up causing a red flag and restart in the race. Munoz was motionless after the crash, where he appeared to swap between obstacles and then slam into the face of the next jump.

Munoz released an update via his social media on Monday morning to say he's relatively okay, but he did get knocked unconscious and suffer a broken nose. He will be out for this weekend's Ironman National and now sets sights on 2024.