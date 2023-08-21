Behind the first trio, Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Pauls Jonass started very well in 4th on the turn of lap 1 in front of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux but they both got overtaken by Renaux’s teammate Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff who jumped to 4th place. Coldenhoff kept that place until the end. Jonass couldn’t keep his position as Renaux, Team HRC's Tim Gajser and SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato overtook him between lap 5 and 7. Jonass moved down to 8th and finished in that position.

Renaux was 5th until lap 9 when he made a mistake and moved down to 7th. Both Gajser and Forato took that opportunity to finish 5th and 6th respectively. Earlier, Forato passed Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen for 8th and unwilling forced him wide. Vlaanderen went off track and crash and had to retire from the race on lap 6.

Unfortunately, De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel and Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández crashed on the first corner. Fenandez went to the pitlane for a goggle change and managed to move up to 17th which was really good considering how far back he was after that incident. Paturel could not go back on track after a bike issue.

In Race 2, Febvre took the best start to clinch the FOX Holeshot and took the lead. This time the French rider would not do the same mistakes and raced superbly to keep a good cushion at the lead. Febvre finally got the race win to go 2-1 and win his 6th Grand Prix of the season.

Behind him, Seewer got a great start once again to place himself 2nd. The Swiss managed to stay solid but got into a battle of the teammate with the home rider Coldenhoff with 2 laps to go. Coldenhoff showed great determination as he rode past Prado earlier in the race to go 3rd and kept charging forward as he was supported hugely by the home crowd. Seewer’s podium was in jeopardy if Coldenhoff passed him. In the end Seewer managed to keep his cool and battle off Coldenhoff to stay 2nd and clinch the 3rd spot on the podium and get a back-to-back podium after his win in Sweden. Coldenhoff who got tantalisingly close to the podium on his home GP had to settle for the 3rd place and the 4th overall.

Prado managed a pretty quiet race as he rode for most of the race in 4th place to get another podium with the 2nd overall. The only test for the Red Plate was to keep Gajser at bay for a couple of laps. Gajser in the end threw the towel with a couple of laps to go knowing it would be hard to chase after Prado and settled for another good 5th place and the 5th overall.

Renaux got a good start and placed himself in 3rd position but made a mistake on lap 4 to move down to 6th. The French rider kept the 6th spot until the end to go 6th overall. Forato and Fernandez battled it out for the 7th place which Forato grasped on lap 6 and never gave it up again to go 6-7 for 7th overall while Fernandes showed that without a crash, he was well worthy of the top 10 as he finished 8th. Jonass rode pretty much the whole race in 9th place to finish 8th overall.

Rounding the overall top 10 were Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers who went 9-10 for 9th overall, and MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson who went 11-11 for 10th overall.