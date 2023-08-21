Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Budds Creek

August 21, 2023 9:30am
Lots to talk about when it comes to the Budds Creek National and we try to get it all in here, as Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to talk about everything, including the re-start, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs, Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, and more.

Lots to talk about when it comes to the Budds Creek National and we try to get it all in here, as Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to talk about everything, including the re-start, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs, Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, and more.

Listen to the Budds Creek National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

