The following text/interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.

Kawasaki Factory rider Romain Febvre scored his 21st Grand Prix win of his career around a very, very tough Arnhem circuit last weekend. There is no doubt, when you talk sand, you talk about the Benelux area with Belgium and The Netherlands, and the Motorportpark Gelderland Midden kept up the record for this area having ridiculously hard circuits.

Febvre, who knows the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP title is more or less gone, but his motivation and determination to continue to do his best and pick up Grand Prix victories and those handy bonus checks makes him maybe the fastest man on the planet at the moment. Of course, there will be arguments from America, where Jett Lawrence is dominating his oppositions, but when it comes to MXGP, the record of the Frenchman is very much the most impressive for this part of the season.

We caught up with him and chatted about Arnhem, his amazing form, and what has changed in this current rich vein of form.

MXLarge: Your sixth GP win of the year on a very tough circuit, did you expect it today on this type of track?

Romain Febvre: From Saturday I felt good on the track, time practice wasn’t that good, but I found my flow in the qualification race. The first moto everything was going well, I took the lead and then on one jump I landed, and I thought I stalled the bike, but I had a stone in my rear brake. At first, I thought it was the chain and I didn’t step off the bike and just going with the clutch out and I thought, maybe I destroy the bike, that is what I was thinking. I then realized it wasn’t the chain and I pushed my rear brake, and it was stuck, but the stone then fell out. I was then third and came back to second. Second moto, I took a holeshot and rode my own race to get the victory.

The level you are on at the moment, for your career it is really a special time in your career. To stay on this level the energy or mental side. How do you deal with that, because not many can do what you are doing at the moment?

Luckily, I am not thinking too much, just trying to do the best I can. I don’t overthink what I am doing, and I know my speed is good. As you said, the level is good at the moment. I don’t put pressure on myself, I learnt that from my experience in the sport. I just do my own things and it is strange, the years you are like this, you can ride Lommel, or this one in Arnhem and I don’t find it difficult. I don’t think the track is too heavy, and I know it is heavy for everyone, but I don’t think about that it is heavy and I know it is heavy for everyone.