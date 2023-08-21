The following text/interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.
Kawasaki Factory rider Romain Febvre scored his 21st Grand Prix win of his career around a very, very tough Arnhem circuit last weekend. There is no doubt, when you talk sand, you talk about the Benelux area with Belgium and The Netherlands, and the Motorportpark Gelderland Midden kept up the record for this area having ridiculously hard circuits.
Febvre, who knows the FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP title is more or less gone, but his motivation and determination to continue to do his best and pick up Grand Prix victories and those handy bonus checks makes him maybe the fastest man on the planet at the moment. Of course, there will be arguments from America, where Jett Lawrence is dominating his oppositions, but when it comes to MXGP, the record of the Frenchman is very much the most impressive for this part of the season.
We caught up with him and chatted about Arnhem, his amazing form, and what has changed in this current rich vein of form.
MXLarge: Your sixth GP win of the year on a very tough circuit, did you expect it today on this type of track?
Romain Febvre: From Saturday I felt good on the track, time practice wasn’t that good, but I found my flow in the qualification race. The first moto everything was going well, I took the lead and then on one jump I landed, and I thought I stalled the bike, but I had a stone in my rear brake. At first, I thought it was the chain and I didn’t step off the bike and just going with the clutch out and I thought, maybe I destroy the bike, that is what I was thinking. I then realized it wasn’t the chain and I pushed my rear brake, and it was stuck, but the stone then fell out. I was then third and came back to second. Second moto, I took a holeshot and rode my own race to get the victory.
The level you are on at the moment, for your career it is really a special time in your career. To stay on this level the energy or mental side. How do you deal with that, because not many can do what you are doing at the moment?
Luckily, I am not thinking too much, just trying to do the best I can. I don’t overthink what I am doing, and I know my speed is good. As you said, the level is good at the moment. I don’t put pressure on myself, I learnt that from my experience in the sport. I just do my own things and it is strange, the years you are like this, you can ride Lommel, or this one in Arnhem and I don’t find it difficult. I don’t think the track is too heavy, and I know it is heavy for everyone, but I don’t think about that it is heavy and I know it is heavy for everyone.
It is easy?
Yes, if it was like this all the time, it would be easy. Sometimes you think too much and somehow it doesn’t go well, but it comes with my experience. I am not rushing things and I still make mistakes, but I don’t rush anything anymore.
I mean in 2021, you battled Jeffrey [Herlings] and Tim [Gajser], who would be considered the best two riders of the last decade and you were always close, but you still missed some GP wins by just a little. You have often been close in your career to a GP win, but just not made it. That has clearly changed in 2023 and its good to see for you. Does it surprise you how well it goes this year or were you expecting this and more just frustrated it didn’t happen before?
It is many things. Many guys compare the years before and the years after, but there are many things that play in a rider’s career, or his season. Many things have changed, working with Kevin [Strijbos] we are doing a really good job and he brings me something I was looking for. The bike works well, and it is all working together. Physically I am in good shape, and I am getting good starts. If you miss the start and you are 10th, the race can be different. I had good years, and many things happen, like in practice and most of the guys know what happens in the races, but not what happens outside the racing. I can have a bad week and win the Grand Prix. I am happy in my position and second in the championship, but I missed a round, I knocked myself out in a race, I had a shoulder injury nobody knew about and for me, this year has been awesome. I missed Spain, had a concussion and nearly won in France. Jorge [Prado] is so consistent, but if we put me 50 [points more] from the race I missed, then the championship looks different.
MXGP of The Netherlands - MXGPAugust 20, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 4
|GasGas
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|3 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Tim Gajser
|5 - 5
|Honda
We have spoken about it before, the championship is more or less gone, but how much are these performances for 2024?
I just try and do my own thing and I said that many times and I hear the championships, the championship and with three rounds to go, something has to happen to Jorge for the championship to come home. I am realistic and I just try and win as much as I can. Take the bonus check and go home.
It is a new track on the calendar, or at least for MXGP. Did you enjoy it?
I have ridden here before; I know the track a long time. We also had a Dutch Masters here, I find it pretty good, and we had lines to pass and nothing to say. A really good event, a lot of public, good weather, and we had some good racing.
Motocross of Nations, your form is good, and you can maybe return there and go 1-1 as you did in 2015 and win again with Team France. You probably won’t get the MXGP title, but winning in Ernee would make your year pretty good. Obviously you are expecting to get called up this week?
Yes, of course, it is in France. I won both motos in 2015 and it was my first Nations and we won with Team France, so sure, I want to be part of the team. It is difficult to answer now.