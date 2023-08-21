This entire AMA Pro Motocross Championship season, the 250 class talent has endured hearty battles, continuous fights for the podium, and unwavering ambition for the title. One rider that repeatedly works his hardest each week is the #32 plate Justin Cooper.

Coop doesn't make it easy on points leader Hunter Lawrence, situating himself just 22 points behind the elder Lawrence brother. Even after missing the High Point National this year due to a throat injury suffered during qualifying, the #32 brought it back at RedBud, finishing third overall, and has continued to push every weekend.

After going 1-2 for second overall on Saturday at Budds Creek, Cooper is feeling better than ever about his riding and the championship. See his conversation with the media in the post-race press conference below.

Justin brought his 250F Yamaha to a second-place finish. A good job for him. A great day. I can’t say that it’s for sure a record crowd, but it sure did look like it and feel like it. We had a lot of activity all day. Justin, congratulations.

Justin Cooper: Thank you. The day ran really smooth for me. Got off to two pretty decent starts and made my way forward from there. It was a battle all day. I feel like I’m riding at the best of my career. We’ll take it into the last race and give it one more go.

Qualifying started out the day. You never know what you’re going to get. You came out of qualifying and you were pretty darn good.

Yeah. I’m a specialist in qualifying, for sure. The track was really muddy this morning. Made for the good racing at the end with the ruts. Put a good lap together in the second session and I was good enough for first. Gate pick is important here.