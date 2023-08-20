Weege Show: Budds Creek Wrap with Jett in Presser

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through post-race time at the Yamaha Budds Creek National, where Jett Lawrence kept his undefeated streak going, and Hunter Lawrence took a huge step toward the 250 National Championship by matching Justin Cooper on the day. Haiden Deegan got the short end of a red flag restart stick, though, and thus ended any chance of a title for him this summer. Weigandt provides some post-race thoughts from Jett in the press conference, stops in with some locals, and grabs Ty Masterpool as well. Brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims.