Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Weege Show: Budds Creek Wrap with Jett in Presser

August 20, 2023 9:05pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through post-race time at the Yamaha Budds Creek National, where Jett Lawrence kept his undefeated streak going, and Hunter Lawrence took a huge step toward the 250 National Championship by matching Justin Cooper on the day. Haiden Deegan got the short end of a red flag restart stick, though, and thus ended any chance of a title for him this summer. Weigandt provides some post-race thoughts from Jett in the press conference, stops in with some locals, and grabs Ty Masterpool as well. Brought to you by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims.

