Morning Report

And then there were two! Good morning race fans, welcome to the penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With two rounds—and four total motos—remaining, the season is almost over, but there are a ton of storylines to follow in each class.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence has already clinched the title, but the #18 machine is looking towards completing a perfect season. The rest of the field has four more chances to stop Jett’s win streak. So, which will happen? Will Jett get two more this weekend, or will someone rise to the occasion and beat the #18? Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis were both in their best form last weekend. Jason Anderson won the overall here last year and the #21 was ripping last weekend, although first turn crashes ruined his chances at a good result. Maybe the #21 machine will be the first to beat Jett this year?

In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence entered last weekend with a three-point lead but left with a 22-point lead. With 100 points available still, a handful of riders are still in the championship fight, but they are going to need some back luck from the #96 machine. The 250 Class has seen some shuffling in the results column this year, which has provided some great action for fans. Plus, add in three new faces who are jumping into the pro scene this weekend: #929 Julien Beaumer (KTM), #705 Mark Fineis (GasGas), and #790 Casey Cochran (Husqvarna).