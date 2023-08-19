Keep it Moving

Unadilla proved to be a rough one for Justin Barcia, who was racing for the first time since breaking his collarbone in Nashville. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider was involved in a first turn crash that ultimately resulted in Barcia having no clutch, and he ended up 40th. He was 14th in the second moto, which delivered him 19th overall, and showed just how difficult it is to jump back into a series after not racing for months. Expect more from Barcia at Budds Creek. -Hansel

Foreign Flavor

Unless you stay up on Finnish-born Estonian motocross racers (and really, who doesn’t?), you might not know who Harri Kullas is. But if you follow international motocross, you’re definitely aware of Kullas. He’s been in a ton of MXoN’s, he’s raced in different series’ all over Europe, and last weekend he jumped into AMA Pro Motocross at Unadilla, where he turned in excellent 7-7 moto scores for sixth overall. That’s impressive! Was it a fluke, or will Kullas be in the mix yet again this weekend? -Hansel

Always Building

The summer hasn’t been all roses for former champ Dylan Ferrandis, who’s had his struggles with getting his bike set up the way he likes it. But he was noticeably better at Unadilla, where he went 2-3 for third overall. His charge late in the first moto was especially impressive, and afterward, he said he’d made a lot of progress with the bike during the break. Ferrandis was stiflingly dominant just a couple years ago, and if he’s getting close to regaining that form, things could get interesting this Saturday afternoon! -Hansel