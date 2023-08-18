The One That Got Away... (DC)

You know who should be getting more attention right now than he is? Maxime Renaux. He's the French Yamaha rider than won the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship in the MX2 class. Right now, he's racing MXGP, but he's just coming back from a major injury, so he's only tenth in the standings. He did win the MXGP of Switzerland back in the spring, but most recently he's only got a third in the second moto at Sweden to show. So why should Maxime Renaux be getting more attention right now? Because as of this moment he is the only rider to have ever beaten Jett Lawrence on a 450 in a real competition.

This goes way back to the last week of September at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud. Lawrence was Australia's entry in the Open class, which meant he would be making his professional debut on a 450 at the MXoN. In the Saturday afternoon qualifying heat for the Open class Lawrence actually got beat by both Dylan Ferrandis of Team France and Team USA's Chase Sexton, but it was simply a qualifier. When it came time for the motos that counted on Sunday, Jett topped the MX2/Open moto, with Sexton second and Italy's Mattia Guadagnini third. But then in the final moto, which combined MXGP and Open, so everyone would be on 450s, the French MXGP entry Maxime Renaux actually held off Jett for the win, with Sexton third and Ferrandis fourth.

Lawrence parked the 450 after that and went and rode the 250 class in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, winning the 250SX West Region title. But he did not move up for any of the opposite coast races to try his hand on the 450, preferring to wait until summer and then go all-in with AMA 450 Pro Motocross. He has won all 18 motos that he's raced so far, which leaves him two rounds from completing a perfect season. Then he will race the new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) on the 450 (though he could ride either class). How long his winning streak continues remains to be seen, but for now we can be sure of one thing: Maxime Renaux really should be getting more attention for what he did at the '22 Motocross of Nations!

Vet MX Des Nations at Foxhill (Keefer)

Matthes and I are headed to ride some old bikes and bench race over at the Vet Motocross des Nations at Foxhill in England next weekend (August 24-28). Mike Brown, Zach Osborne, and Tyler Bowers are set to race for Team USA but they will have a whole host of others like Tommy Searle, Mel Pocock, Carl Nunn, David Knight, Alessio Chiodi, and more all fighting them off for their respective countries. This will be my first time at Foxhill so getting to ride with some legends of our sport along with some pretty sweet older motocross machines is going to be pretty damn cool for me! Steve and I will be doing a PulpMX Show Friday and Saturday night (25/26) so we hope to see you out there!

Also, Jeff Emig and David Pingree are at the World Vets MX at Farleigh Castle this weekend, which is also in England, and they just taped a Whiskey Throttle Show with former 500cc World Champion Graham Noyce. Also at Farleigh Castle for this weekend’s event are Chad Reed, Mike Brown, Kurt Nicoll, James Dobb, and more.

In case you’re wondering, there was a big shake-up in the vets-and-vintage space over in the UK and Doc Wobbles and Dave King are now running the Vet MXdN on their own while the World Vets remains at Farleigh Castle. No matter, both events should be a blast for attendees.

If you were trying to figure out who that fast-starting triple-digit Yamaha rider was in the 450 class at Unadilla, you were not alone. He’s Estonia’s Harri Kullas, a Grand Prix veteran who attended his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross event to check it off his bucket list. He did quite well with those great starts too, going 7-7 for a solid sixth overall. Our longtime friend David Bulmer (A Year in MX) posted some info on Harri on Vital MX:

"He rode for Factory Suzuki, Factory Yamaha and Factory Husqvarna in his MX2 career... he's had a really good career and it’s great to see him mixing it up and getting good starts on both sides of the Atlantic."

Tek14 added:

"Kullas had great MX2 career going but then got hurt couple times just bad moment and was left out with good rides. Had to kick start MXGP career with private efforts. Been racing nationals different countries Spain/UK."

I also found this quite interesting: Kullas also has made 12 appearances at the Motocross of Nations, racing for Estonia eight times and for Finland four other times, as he basically has dual citizenship. Harri is racing the last two rounds of the series as well, though his friend and fellow MXGP veteran Tanel Leok went back home after his 22-18 finishes at Unadilla. We will be talking to Kullas this weekend, so look for an interview here with the Estonian next week. And check out the interview he did with Mitch Kendra ahead of the Unadilla Naitonal where he talked about wanting to come to race AMA Motocross in the U.S. before his professional racing career ended. Read Mitch’s interview with Kullas and Tanel Leok.