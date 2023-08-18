Results Archive
Loretta Lynn's
Results
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Sweden
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Racer X Films: Unadilla Race Examination

August 18, 2023 12:00pm | by:

The 2023 Unadilla National provided some great racing in both classes with three different moto winners across the four motos of the day. In today's episode of Race Examination, we dissect a few mishaps in the first corner, Jett Lawrence's frustration with lapped riders, Chase Sexton's fall from second in the first moto, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson clashing, Seth Hammaker's beautiful pass for the lead, and how different lines around Unadilla lend to some great battles at the front.

Film:  Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

