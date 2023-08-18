The 2023 Unadilla National provided some great racing in both classes with three different moto winners across the four motos of the day. In today's episode of Race Examination, we dissect a few mishaps in the first corner, Jett Lawrence's frustration with lapped riders, Chase Sexton's fall from second in the first moto, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson clashing, Seth Hammaker's beautiful pass for the lead, and how different lines around Unadilla lend to some great battles at the front.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP