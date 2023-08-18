Racer X Films: 2023 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jamie Ellis
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
When I get asked to ride a built 450cc engine, I don’t get as excited as you might think. It’s hard to build a 450 without it being unrideable. The parts list isn’t long and distinguished like some other builds, as this one was specifically set for an engine test. Most Garage Builds we have on here include all the little trinkets and doo dads, but this one was a bare minimum build on the outside, as there is enough going on inside of this build to warrant a test. I wasn’t even going to add this to our Garage Build line up, but after I rode it, I thought why not educate some people on how their 450s could be more rideable as well as reliable with some mods done.
PARTS LIST
Crank Works
Plain Bearing Rod (balanced and polished crank for the offset weight of the piston)
www.crankworks.com
Twisted Development
Custom TD Spec Race Piston, CNC Cylinder Head Porting, Vortex ECU/Tune to Fuel
www.td-racing.com
Twin Air
Intake System
www.twinair.com
FMF
4.1 Complete Exhaust System
www.fmfracing.com
Sano Metal Finishing
Super Finished Transmission
www.sanometalfinishing.com
VP Racing Fuels
Pro 6 HT Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
Viscid Design
Twisted Development Custom Graphic Kit
www.visciddesign.com
Dunlop
MX34 Rear 120/80-19 13 PSI
MX34 Front 80/100-21 13.5 PSI
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Pro Taper
SX Race bend EVO handlebars
www.protaper.com
The Bike
