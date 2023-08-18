The tenth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland. This race will be the 27th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the Budds Creek National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Unadilla National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 16th round MXGP of The Netherlands on Saturday (August 19) for qualifying and Sunday (August 20) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Budds CreekSaturday, August 19
- QualifyingLiveAugust 19 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 19 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 19 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 19 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 19 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 21 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of The NetherlandsSunday, August 20
- MX2 QualifyingLiveAugust 19 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveAugust 19 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveAugust 20 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveAugust 20 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveAugust 20 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveAugust 20 - 11:00 AM
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|344
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|322
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|309
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|308
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|290
Note: Jett Lawrence has already clinched the 450 Class title.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|347
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|312
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|269
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|260
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|663
|2
|Liam Everts
|583
|3
|Jago Geerts
|559
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|546
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|501
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|770
|2
|Romain Febvre
|672
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|603
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|553
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|521
2023 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Budds National
Budds Creek National Race Center
Budds Creek National Injury Report
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Netherlands
MXGP of The Netherlands Race Center
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Address: 27963 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Budds Creek National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Budds Creek National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mechanicsville, Maryland
Saturday, August 20, 2023