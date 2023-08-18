Results Archive
How to Watch: Budds Creek and MXGP of the Netherlands

How to Watch Budds Creek and MXGP of the Netherlands

August 18, 2023 11:10am
by:

The tenth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland. This race will be the 27th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Budds Creek National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. 

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Unadilla National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 16th round MXGP of The Netherlands on Saturday (August 19) for qualifying and Sunday (August 20) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Budds Creek

     Saturday, August 19
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 19 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 19 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 19 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 19 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 19 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 19 - 2:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 19 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 19 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 19 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 19 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Monday Re-Air
      August 21 - 2:00 AM
      CNBC
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of The Netherlands

     Sunday, August 20
    • MX2 Qualifying  
      Live
      August 19 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      August 19 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
Budds Creek MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 344
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 322
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 309
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 308
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 290
Full Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence has already clinched the 450 Class title.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 450
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 347
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 312
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 269
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 260
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 663
2Liam Everts Belgium 583
3Jago Geerts Belgium 559
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 546
5Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 770
2Romain Febvre France 672
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 603
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 553
6Ruben Fernandez Spain 521
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

 

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Budds National

Budds Creek National Race Center

Budds Creek National Injury Report

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Netherlands

MXGP of The Netherlands Race Center

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek Motocross Park
Address: 27963 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Budds Creek National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2023 Budds Creek National fan map.
2023 Budds Creek National fan map. MX Sports

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Mechanicsville, Maryland

Saturday, August 20, 2023

The 2023 Budds Creek National weekend schedule.
The 2023 Budds Creek National weekend schedule. MX Sports

 

