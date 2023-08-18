Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
First Look: Budds Creek

August 18, 2023 4:30pm | by: &

Two rounds to go! Round 10 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is ready to rip this weekend at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, and we were on hand for press day today to preview this weekend's racing. Mitch Kendra plays host as we catch up with, Justin Cooper, Justin Rodbell, Max Sanford, Cody Groves, Fredrik Noren, as well as rookies Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer, and Mark Fineis. Tom Journet also got some raw riding clips from a few guys on track this afternoon.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

