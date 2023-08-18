Two rounds to go! Round 10 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is ready to rip this weekend at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, and we were on hand for press day today to preview this weekend's racing. Mitch Kendra plays host as we catch up with, Justin Cooper, Justin Rodbell, Max Sanford, Cody Groves, Fredrik Noren, as well as rookies Casey Cochran, Julien Beaumer, and Mark Fineis. Tom Journet also got some raw riding clips from a few guys on track this afternoon.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

