Justin Rodbell | 450 Class

Racer X Online: Home race this weekend. You’re on the event T-shirt with Cody and Max. Talk us through this “home” race and everything that comes with it.

Justin Rodbell: Yeah, man, it's cool. You hit MotoTees up, fresh T’s. Pretty bad ass to be on a T-shirt at Moto Tees. As a little kid, we're always buying that shit. So that's G. But it's cool to just be back at buds, man. I, obviously, I'm not anywhere near where I need to be like fitness wise, dirt bike riding wise. I've been off the bike for like eight out of nine months. I've been on the bike for like a month before this, so just pumped to be here. That's a big thing. Just riding my way back into it into shape, which sucks. Obviously, it's the worst way to go about it, but we're getting there slowly but surely it would be nice to get a start moto one and just be up front. Obviously, last weekend I was up front in the first moto, but I fell three times. I just got a little flustered first race back. So, so I'm just pumped to be out here. Fricken Budds Creek, home race, man. I slept at home last night, I live 30 minutes from here. So, it's just dope to be here. All the locals are out here. We're about to have some fun. Get upside down at press day.

Any you mentioned the injury. That sidelined you for a long time. Do you think you will feed off of the crowd cheering you on tomorrow and help give you a boost?

Yeah, well, like last year here, man, I was in such good shape. Like the biggest thing is when I ruptured my Achilles, I couldn't use my foot for three months or two months, 2.5 months. So, I wasn't able to, you know, run, I lost all the fitness I built for the past…I'd never been hurt before. So it's my first big injury on a dirt bike and it was probably one of the worst ones to do. So, it's shitty. It's part of the game. We'll just keep on plugging away and obviously supercross next year is like the big goal.