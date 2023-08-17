RJ Hampshire Sidelined For Budds Creek National
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire Sidelined For Budds Creek
Still Recovering Following Crash At Unadilla AMA Pro Motocross Round
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire will sit out this weekend's penultimate round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek while he continues to recover from his second moto crash at Unadilla.
The 27-year-old went down heavily at the beginning of Moto 2 last Saturday afternoon and was unable to remount and complete the race.
As a result, the decision has been made for Hampshire to remain on the sidelines for Budds Creek this weekend, with the 10th round of the season scheduled for August 19. A decision will be made next week on whether he will be fit to return for Ironman Raceway's final round of the outdoor season.
Hampshire currently sits sixth in the 250MX standings onboard his FC 250 Rockstar Edition, only two points outside of the top five, and is also positioned third in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) 250 Class points.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|344
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|322
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|309
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|308
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|290
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|288
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|252
|8
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|237
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|167
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|166
The #24 must be pretty banged up in order to not be lining up this weekend. Hampshire claimed two of his career overall Pro Motocross wins at Budds Creek Motocross Park (his maiden overall win in 2018 with 2-1 finishes and last year in 2022 with 1-2 finishes). He posted the following on Instagram:
"No easy way to put it, I’ll be sitting out this weekend! Incredibly bummed to be missing my favorite race but will focus on my health and getting back to the races soon."