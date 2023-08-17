The following is a press release from Rawrr eMoto

Rawrr eMoto Unveils the New 2024 72-Volt Rawrr Mantis: A Leap Forward in Lightweight Electric, eMoto Performance

Irvine, Ca – Rawrr eMoto, the pioneering lightweight-electric motorcycle company renowned for its cutting-edge approach, proudly announces the latest addition to its lineup—the 72V Rawrr Mantis. Building upon the success of the original Mantis lightweight-electric motorcycle, the new 72V version boasts an impressive 20% increase in power and torque, along with several enhanced features, reaffirming Rawrr's commitment to delivering unparalleled off-road, lightweight-electric motorcycle experiences.

The 72V Rawrr Mantis with a swappable 72-volt, 35-amp battery pushes the boundaries, catapulting the Mantis into the league of the fastest eMotos available. The increased power and torque ensure that riders can navigate rugged terrains with even more power, truly unleashing the power to rip anywhere!

The Rawrr Mantis has earned its reputation as the leader of lightweight-electric off-road handling and durability. Its design and manufacture take place at an exclusive Rawrr-owned factory, overseen by a team of experienced off-road and motocross riders. This expertise shines through in the Mantis's category-leading balance, superior handling, state-of-the-art suspension, and responsive brakes. With the introduction of the 72V version, Rawrr is setting new benchmarks in both speed and performance, solidifying its leadership in the off-road category.

Enthusiasts and riders can now experience the thrill of the 2024 72V Rawrr Mantis. This cutting-edge electric motorcycle is available for purchase through Rawrr dealers nationwide or conveniently online at www.RideRawrr.com. Rawrr's dealer network ensures that interested buyers can connect with local experts to explore the features and advantages of the 72V Rawrr Mantis in person.

Rawrr eMoto's commitment to innovation and unmatched engineering is driving the evolution of electric motorcycles designed for off-road excellence. The introduction of the 72V Rawrr Mantis further solidifies Rawrr's position as a leader in the industry, providing riders with an electrifying ride experience that seamlessly combines power, handling, and cutting-edge technology unleashing the power for anyone to go anywhere.