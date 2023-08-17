Casey Cochran has had quite the year. Last fall, the Florida native joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna factory amateur racing team and moved to the 250F to race the B class. Despite being only 16, the #66 machine had a great showing in the Supercross Futures program of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, racking up a few podiums and winning the championship finale main event. Then, he dominated at the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine at the RedBud Naitonal, going 1-1 against some older A level racers.
Hungry for two titles at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Cochran started his week with two straight moto wins (one in 250B then one in Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C). Unfortunately, in the second 250 B moto, Cochran suffered a separated shoulder that led to a DNF-DNS in the final two motos of that class. Cochran managed a fifth in the second Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C moto, then won the final moto to claim the overall win. Impressive rebound after the shoulder injury looked like his week might be over mid-way through.
In the weekends since Loretta Lynn’s, the now-A level rider has been working through his shoulder injury while starting to race local pro sport classes. We had heard the now 17-year-old Cochran was on an accelerated path to possibly race pro—similar to what Haiden Deegan did last year. At the Unadilla National, Cochran was on hand racing some pro-am races on the second track, before he was set to head to Dutchmen MX Park on Sunday for more racing. In between signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the Husqvarna semi on Saturday, we grabbed the 2023 Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C champion to talk about Loretta Lynn’s, his shoulder, and what’s next. Then today [Thursday], Husqvarna confirmed Cochran will in fact make his pro debut this weekend in Maryland.
Racer X Online: All right, Casey Cochran here at Unadilla MX. Talk to us about how Loretta Lynn’s was last week.
Casey Cochran: Yeah, it was solid. I mean, we had a great start to the weekend and then a few issues mid-week, but we were able to secure a title. And I know the team and everyone, we all wanted to get multiple there last week, but it was a good event and I'm ready for what's next and what we can get going in the future.
Like you mentioned wanting two titles, you came away with one and a shoulder injury. Can you walk us through what happened, and just kind of the situation now?
Yeah, literally just a silly fall in the mud and just hit it just right and it was a slight dislocation but not bad. So, I think we should be all right. It feels good riding right now and the strength is there. So, we're just going to keep on pushing through right now and get it looked at in the future. And yeah, we'll see where the road takes us with that, but I'm ready to, to get some pro sport races under my belt and then maybe, maybe do some pro stuff soon.
So getting some pro-am points here at Unadilla on the track over the hill, how has that gone so far?
Yeah, so it was the first ever pro sport/A race I’ve ever done. And it was fun. I had a blast. That's a fun little track. A little tight, little track. But it was a good time. We threw some whips and got some clips. So, it was a good start to the A class career, I guess!
Okay, so it’s official now, you’re debuting in Pro Motocross this weekend in Maryland. Just talk about everything and just the road to get here.
Yeah, it's been tight, especially from Loretta's racing B class getting these points so fast. Having to do multiple races on a single weekend. It's a busy schedule, but hoping to get everything dialed in and come out and race with some of the best in the business here at the last two rounds of Pro Motocross. And I'm stoked to have the opportunity to come out and show what I can do against these guys.
Thinking back to just last year, you’re on a 125. Then this year, first year on the big bikes, Supercross Futures goes well, you were ripping at Loretta Lynn’s in the B class, and now you’re here going pro.
Dude, it’s so quick! I was talking about that literally, maybe a day ago: I raced superminis at Loretta’s two years ago and here we are hitting up Budds Creek!