Trevor Schmidt—Leg| Out

The New York native twisted his leg at Unadilla and suffered a fracture, putting him out for the rest of Pro Motocross.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short badly broke his wrist in Denver. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for the season due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is working toward being back for supercross in 2024 following a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250 Class

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

Farres is out for the season after having surgery to deal with a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.

RJ Hampshire – Banged Up | TBD

Hampshire crashed hard at Unadilla, prompting a red flag. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation from his team on his status for Budds Creek, but his post on Instagram read, “Happy to be in one piece and can work on getting back to the races!”