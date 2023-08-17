EVS Sports Collaborates with Axell Hodges for Slayco96 Knee Guard
The following press release is from EVS Sports:
Rancho Dominguez, CA - EVS Sports a leading innovator in high-performance motocross protection for over 38 years, announce the release of the Signature Axell Hodges Slayco96 Knee Guard.
Axell Hodges grew up racing motocross and was a mainstay on the amateur motocross scene for several years. At 19 years old, Axell found his love for Freeriding and launched the Slayground video series which has now generated over 14 million views on YouTube. Competing in XGames from 2016 to 2022, he has received a total of 12 medals (4 Gold, 6 Silver and 2 Bronze).
Over the years Axell had worn and tried a number of different knee braces from competitors of EVS. After suffering yet another significant leg injury, Axell ditched his knee braces and became a knee guard guy. Axell was first exposed to the EVS knee guards from a friend and wore them for a couple of years. In the fall of 2021, the EVS team pitched the idea of a signature knee guard, suggesting for Axell to build it from the ground up.
From the start Axell was extremely engaged, stating exactly what he liked in a knee guard and the must have features his signature knee guard would need. He expressed the fabric types to be used and where, what density of protective foam to utilize and how durability concerns were going to be addressed. An important feature Axell asked for was a more minimalist and low-profile feel while still incorporating a feeling of stability and protection. His influence of colors and logos implemented was also highly encouraged.
Almost 2 years in the making we are happy to release the EVS Slayco96 Axell Hodges Signature Edition Knee Guard. The Slayco96 Knee Guard is a low profile and CE Level 2 certified for impact protection. It promotes increased endurance with less fatigue, allows for maximum airflow, tha ability to squeeze and feel the bike, ability to go lower into corners with more leg flexibility and generally more mobility on the bike.
- Featuring EVS’ Reactive Memory Foam (RMF) a soft and pliable foam in its natural state but hardens when force is applied to it, providing a protective barrier.
- Molded Bio-Foam borders the knee cup and shin to provide increased impact protection while the strategically placed bio-foam win promotes bike hugging inner and outer knee protection
- Tacky silicone Trac Grip are strategically placed in key areas to help hold the knee pad in place and provide necessary protection for, not if, but when you go down.
- Class-leading engineered Hexprene fabric from the aviation industry, provides zonal support and maximum airflow while still providing ample protection.
- An inner sleeve with pull tabs provides the knee with additional support and stability and allows the knee guard to be pulled on with ease.