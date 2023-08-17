The following press release is from Cobra Moto:

Cobra Moto Introduces 2024 Bike Models with Redefining Power, Setting New Standards in Performance and Design

Hillsdale, MI – Cobra MOTO, manufacturer of the world’s finest youth competition minicycles, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest line-up of cutting-edge bikes for the year 2024. The 2024 models showcase Cobra MOTO's relentless commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of performance, and delivering an unmatched riding experience.

“Our focus this year is two-fold,” said Hilbert, “First of all, we’re commemorating our 30th year on the track with a unique model that pays homage to the earliest days of Cobra, and secondly, we’re launching engine enhancements on both the CX50FWE and the CX65 that provide large increases in usable horsepower. 2024 will be a great year for the brand.”

The new 2024 bike models include: CX50FWE 30th Anniversary: Celebrating three decades of excellence, Cobra MOTO proudly presents the CX50FWE 30th Anniversary model. This limited-edition bike combines the best features of the CX50FWE with exclusive anniversary branding, making it a collector's item for both racing enthusiasts and loyal Cobra MOTO fans.

CX50FWE: The CX50FWE (Factory Works Edition) is designed for riders seeking the ultimate competitive edge. Features include the modified FWE Venom 50cc 2-Stroke engine, all-new cylinder, advanced Works Style exhaust system, titanium rear axle, titanium swingarm pivot, ribbed seat cover, black anodized components, and billet chain guard. The CX50FWE is the fastest 50cc youth competition minicycle on the market.